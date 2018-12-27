County Commissioner Picked Again to Lead Port Manatee Board

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh was recently elected to a third consecutive one-year term as chairwoman of the Manatee County Port Authority, the governing board of Port Manatee. Joining the board are two new members: Reggie Bellamy and Misty Servia. Baugh has served on the port board since 2012. The board also recently appointed one-year officers Priscilla Whisenant Trace, first vice chairwoman; Bellamy, second vice chairman; and Betsy Benac, third vice chairwoman. Other board members include Stephen Jonsson, Servia and Carol Whitmore. Members of the port board serve four-year staggered terms, with an annual election of officers.