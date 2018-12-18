Builder Renovates 760-Seat Auditorium for Bradenton Church

Inside the new Bayside Community Church auditorium Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Lakewood Ranch's Halfacre Construction Company recently completed an interior renovation on a new 32,000-square-foot multi-auditorium house of worship for Bayside Community Church. Located at 6609 W. Manatee Ave., Bradenton, the 760-seat auditorium is independent from the church's broadcast campus in Bradenton and features state-of-the-art sound and light systems. The renovation was designed by Hall Architects and construction on the former grocery store started in March 2018. Bayside Community Church offers seven locations with weekend services, small groups, mission trips, youth services, counseling and more.