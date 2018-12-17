LOVE AT YOUR OWN RISK 🌊



Secrets are never safe in #SiestaKey. We’re back with an all-new season Tuesday, January 22nd at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/NiXitLLdlo — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) December 17, 2018

The second season of the MTV reality television show Siesta Key will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The show, which is shot in and around Sarasota, debuted in July 2017 and encountered immediate controversy. The new season of the "summer soap docuseries" will feature "a lot of love, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of friendships and drama," according to cast member Madisson Hausburg. You can watch a trailer for the new season above.