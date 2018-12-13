Mote Marine Names New Vice President

Kevin Cooper Image: Courtesy the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium recently hired Kevin Cooper, currently the president of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, as its new vice president for communications and strategic initiatives. In the role, Cooper will oversee Mote’s community relations and communications staff and will be responsible for public and media relations, marketing, exhibit messaging, branding, outreach efforts and publications designed to deepen public understanding and stewardship of the oceans. Cooper, originally from Ohio, has lived in Sarasota County since 2008. He has served as president of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce since 2016, and he served as director of community investment at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation prior to that.