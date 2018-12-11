Sarasota Named One of the Nation's Top 100 Retirement Destinations

Sarasota was recently named one of the country's top 100 places in which to retire by Where to Retire magazine. To create the list, editors and staffers spent 11 months researching more than 800 cities and interviewing 670 retirees. In addition to Sarasota, 17 other Florida cities made the top 100 list: Amelia Island, Boynton Beach, Cape Coral, Dade City, Destin, Dunedin, Jacksonville, Leesburg, Melbourne, Naples, Northern Palm Beach County, Ocala, Orlando, Port St. Lucie, Punta Gorda, St. Augustine and Winter Haven.