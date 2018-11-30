  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Heat Index

Five Fun Facts From Discover Sarasota Tours About What Makes Our Town Special

Discover Sarasota promises it offers fascinating insight into Sarasota's rich cultural past.

By Ilene Denton 11/30/2018 at 4:31pm Published in the December 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

A new trolley tour company launched this fall with costumed guides who offer, as founder Tammy Hauser promises, “tours of the most interesting people, intriguing places and amazing stories that shaped Sarasota’s rich cultural past." We asked Hauser to share a few. (She also promises that the trolleys are air-conditioned!)

Col. John Hamilton Gillespie

Image: Courtesy Photo

“Many consider Col. John Hamilton Gillespie, an early settler from Scotland who became Sarasota’s first mayor, the father of American golf. In 1886 he built a practice course with two greens and one long fairway between what is now Main Street and Ringling Boulevard.” 

M'Toto and Gargantua

Image: Courtesy Photo

“M’Toto, the [Ringling Brothers circus] gorilla, was my neighbor. She lived three doors down from me on Virginia Drive in a 79-foot-long house for many years because she did not get along with Gargantua, the other circus gorilla. The house reminded M’Toto of a train car in which she was raised.” 

The unfinished Ritz-Carlton before it was demolished in 1964.

Image: Courtesy Photo

“In 2001, Sarasota's Ritz-Carlton hotel opened its doors and welcomed well-heeled guests from around the world. That is exactly what John Ringling had in mind when he began building a Ritz-Carlton Hotel on the southern tip of Longboat Key in 1926. With construction well under way, a series of financial setbacks forced the circus magnate to abandon the luxury hotel. John Ringling passed from the scene in 1936, but the massive hulk of the unfinished Ritz-Carlton remained until it was finally razed in 1964.”

The Gator Club is said to be haunted by "ladies of the night."

Image: Gene Pollux

“The Gator Club has been a bar for 70-plus years. It used to be a grocery store, cigar shop, soda fountain and brothel and is said to be haunted by ladies of the night.” 

Image: Chad Spencer

“The patron saint of the circus is St. Julian. He is patron of carnival workers, circus workers, clowns, jugglers... and murderers. St. Martha’s Catholic Church [on Orange Avenue] is known as the circus church because before every season, circus performers would be blessed there for a safe season of performances.”

Filed under
history
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Meat right

A Glimpse at the Area's Newest Butcher Shop

11/30/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Breakfast with Santa, Beer Garden Bazaars and More Local Dining Events this Week

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

FRESH OUT THE OVEN

New Junior League of Sarasota Cookbook Captures Sarasota's Stomach and Soul

11/21/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Food

The 25 Best Lunch Spots in Sarasota

11/21/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

The Shaper

Expert Surfboard Maker Juan Rodriguez Shapes a Living and a Life From Catching Waves

11/30/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Giving Sea

Read an Excerpt From Jack E. Davis' Pulitzer-Prize Winning The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea

11/29/2018 By Jack E. Davis

Art of Our Time

The Ringling’s New Stages Expands to Offer More Performances, More of the Time

11/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

It's Here!

Finally Approved, Huge Civic Project The Bay Begins With a Linear Park

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

SPOTLIGHT

Five Questions with Filmmaker and Humanitarian Caroline Baron

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Happy Holidays

Need Some Style Inspiration This Hanukkah? Look No Further

11/30/2018 By Heather Saba

Fashion

Winter Fashion 2018: City Chic

11/29/2018 Photography by Mark Farmwald Styled by Lesley Webber

Retail

Great Grandson of Bealls Founder Named Retailer's Next President

11/28/2018 By Staff

Retail

Average Spending By Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Tops $313

11/28/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Shop Small, Shop Local This Black Friday and Beyond

11/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

11/19/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Former Furniture Store Sold for $1.4 Million

11/30/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1920s Bradenton Bungalow

11/30/2018 By Robert Plunket

Top Sales

High Prices in Hi Hat Ranch, Tocobaga Bay

11/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

A Downtown Walking Tour, a Closer Look at Architect Philip Johnson and More

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Tis the Season

Holiday Tour of Homes is Dec. 1-2

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes in The Lake Club, Neal Communities Debuts Canoe Creek and More

11/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Heat Index

Five Fun Facts From Discover Sarasota Tours About What Makes Our Town Special

11/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

The Shaper

Expert Surfboard Maker Juan Rodriguez Shapes a Living and a Life From Catching Waves

11/30/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Crime

January Panel Will Focus on Jail Overpopulation

11/30/2018 By Staff

Go Wild

Desperate to Get Back to Nature? These Five Camping Experiences Suit Any Outdoor Enthusiast

11/30/2018 By Su Byron

The Giving Sea

Read an Excerpt From Jack E. Davis' Pulitzer-Prize Winning The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea

11/29/2018 By Jack E. Davis

The Giving Sea

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Jack E. Davis on the Gulf of Mexico, History and Hope

11/29/2018 By Isaac Eger

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Number of Uninsured Children Rises

11/30/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Life Expectancy Drops Again

11/29/2018 By Staff

Health care

Parkinson’s Nonprofit Leader Named Vice Chair of National Alliance

11/28/2018 By Staff

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe