Parkinson’s Nonprofit Leader Named Vice Chair of National Alliance

Robyn Faucy-Washington, executive director of the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, was recently elected vice chair of the national Alliance of Independent Regional Parkinson Organizations. Faucy-Washington is slated to become the organization's chair for 2020. The Alliance is a consortium of regional independent nonprofits that work to enrich programs available to the Parkinson's disease community across the country. Neuro Challenge has been improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers since 2008.