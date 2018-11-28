Breakfast with Santa, Beer Garden Bazaars and More Local Dining Events this Week

Breakfast with Santa is on the menu this week. Image: Shutterstock

Thursday, Nov. 29

Dairy-free cheese can be just as decadent as the real thing. Just ask the Clever Cup Coffee Shop, located at 6530 Gateway Ave., Sarasota. Starting at 6 p.m., an array of vegan cheeses can be shared between longtime plant-based lovers, or those just starting to dip their toes. Admission can be paid at the door, but purchasing tickets ahead of time is strongly encouraged.

Friday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 2

From cajun style crawfish to raw oysters, the Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival is a celebration of the best seafood Sarasota has to offer. The festival takes place from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. With live music, a beer garden and arts and crafts, there's something for everyone. General admission is available, but those VIP tents are definitely splurge-worthy.

Friday, Nov. 30

This is not your mother's beer garden. Head to Motorworks Brewing at 6 p.m. to a massive beer garden centered around a century-old oak tree lit up like it's Christmas Day with more than 30 local vendors and live music.

Saturday, Dec. 1

This evening of food and fun takes place at Big Top Brewing from 5-9 p.m. BABYL is slated to perform starting at 6 p.m., while attendees get to enjoy beer and plenty of food from local food trucks. A full list of the food trunk vendors can be found online.

Sunday, Dec. 2

While Christmas may be at the end of the month, there's no reason not to pay Santa Claus a visit this Sunday at the Old Salty Dog City Island starting at 8:30 a.m. Featuring breakfast, carriage rides, a hot chocolate bar and a reindeer food station, it's a holly jolly good time.