'Tis the Season

Your Guide to the 2018 Holiday Season

Let's get festive.

By Giulia Heyward 11/20/2018 at 3:19pm

Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" comes to life on stage at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. 

Image: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Deck the Halls at the Ca' d'Zan

Thursday, Nov. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 3

The end of November signals candy canes, hot chocolate and the Ca' d'Zan. Curious gazers can enter the Ca' d'Zan at 5 p.m. every Thursday into the new year to check out the decorated halls of the first floor. Enjoy a self-guided tour surrounded by twinkling lights and festive hues to get into the holiday spirit. A full schedule can be found online!

Venice Holiday Parade

Saturday, Nov. 24 

Deck the halls with boughs of holly! The City of Venice Holiday Paradise is a Christmas classic that is 40 years strong. Arrive at 5 p.m. to see downtown Venice decorated with bright colors and ornaments while carolers fill the air with music. This is also the perfect opportunity to grab a chair before thousands of participants from local schools, churches and organizations hit the streets of downtown Venice by 7 p.m. A full map with the parade route can be found online.

Venice Christmas Boat Parade

Saturday, Dec. 1

There's no better way to celebrate a tropical holiday season than with the Venice Christmas Boat Parade. Instead of shooting through the sky, Saint Nicholas and his reindeer will cruise along the waters just north of the Albee Road Bridge. Dozens of decorated boats will also compete in a competition for the best decorated vessel.

23rd Annual Sarasota Holiday Parade

Saturday, Dec. 1

Bring a chair and head over at 7 p.m. to Main Street in downtown Sarasota for the 23rd Annual Sarasota Holiday Parade. From high school marching bands to local businesses, everyone will be decked out in their Christmas best in the parade from U.S. 301 all the way to Gulfstream Avenue. The finale will feature Santa Claus himself, making an appearance in Sarasota before he's back on his merry way.  

Venice Christmas Walk 

Thursday, Dec. 6

Downtown Venice gets transformed into a merry village of lights, music and a huge Christmas tree. Starting at 5 p.m., stores will be open late with specials and discounts for the savvy shopper. Stay for the promise of live music and refreshments for a spontaneous holiday party.

Holiday Night of Lights on St. Armands Circle

Friday, Dec. 7 

Carolers, Santa Claus and a 55-foot Christmas tree! It can only mean Christmas on St. Armands Circle. Enjoy dinner at a rooftop bar, or stop by some of the sales at participating stores. If you're lucky, there'll even be a chance for children to sit on Santa's lap and tell him their Christmas wishes. 

Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

Saturday, Dec. 8

Currently in its 33rd year, the Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. Grab a good seat at either Marina Jack or Bayfront Park in order to view the array of beautifully decorated boats passing by. Stay long enough hear the group of judges  announce the best decorated boat at the end of the parade.

Atomic Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Dec. 8, through Sunday, Dec. 9 

From noon to 5 p.m. on both days, the Atomic Holiday Bazaar is a festival of handmade art and crafts perfect for the holiday season. The street fair will take place at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, Sarasota. Children 12 or under enter for free, while admission fees are paid at the door. Find time to attend the Atomic Bay Front Room featuring 40 misfit makers. 

Black Nativity, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Wednesday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 21

The poetry of Langston Hughes meets gospel, blues and, of course, Christmas music. This high-energy show is back on select nights during this season at 7:30 p.m., at the Sarasota Opera House. Tickets are available online.

Victorian Nights at the Sarasota Ballet

Friday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 15 

Breathtaking performances bring the music of a full orchestra together with talented dancers. Occurring at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and at both 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the next day on Dec. 15, this ballet offering features the work of Sir Frederick Ashton and George Balanchine. Tickets are available online. 

Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sunday, Dec. 16 

This holiday classic comes to life on the stage at the Van Wezel Performing with music, elaborate costumes and intricate scenery. It's a production guaranteed to touch even Ebenezer Scrooge himself. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office at (941) 953-3368.

Lights in Bloom at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Thursday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 6 

Taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Lights in Bloom will feature 1 million lights that will transform the gardens into sensory light tunnels. Santa Claus and his elves will stop by, and children will test their toy making skills with arts and crafts events.   

Moscow Ballet: Great Russian Nutcracker

Friday, Dec. 21

The classic Nutcracker is back in Sarasota for one day only at the Van Wezel, with shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Watch snow maidens and nesting dolls on the stage. The holiday classic is perfect for all ages and the perfect experience right before Christmas Eve. 

Lakewood Ranch's Christmas on Main

Saturday, Dec. 23

From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., gather around downtown Lakewood Ranch for food, fun and games. With Santa Claus and a candlelight service, Lakewood Ranch celebrates Christmas with plenty of cheer.  

