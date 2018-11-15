  1. News & City Life
Two New Attorneys Sworn in at Sarasota Firm

Williams Parker recently hosted a swearing-in ceremony for two attorneys admitted to the Florida Bar: Kyle Elliott and Diana Berlin.

By Staff 11/15/2018 at 10:03am

Kyle Elliott (top left) being sworn in by Williams Parker partner Michael Hartenstine; Diana Berlin (bottom left) being sworn in by her father

Image: Courtesy Katelyn Pforzheimer

The Sarasota law firm Williams Parker recently hosted a swearing-in ceremony for two attorneys admitted to the Florida Bar: Kyle Elliott and Diana Berlin, both of whom previously participated in the firm’s summer associate program. Elliott is joining the firm as an associate with its real estate group. Berlin, meanwhile, is completing her master of laws in taxation at the University of Florida Levin College of Law and will start at the firm as an associate in the trusts and estates practice next summer.

Two New Attorneys Sworn in at Sarasota Firm

10:03am By Staff

