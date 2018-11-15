New Fellowship Created to Help Future Nonprofit Leaders

The Patterson Foundation is launching a new Fellows Initiative with the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy that will allow graduates of the school to learn about innovative philanthropic principles while sharing their expertise, as well. The fellowship is a year-long opportunity that will help future nonprofit leaders move forward in their careers. The Lilly Family School of Philanthropy is the world’s first school dedicated solely to the study and teaching of philanthropy. Graduates can apply online for the fellowship through Monday, Dec. 31. The fellowship will run from June 3, 2019, to May 29, 2020.