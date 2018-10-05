Philanthropy
Community Foundation Names New Community Investment Leader
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently hired Mike Kennedy as its senior vice president of community investment. In the role, Kennedy will develop and implement the foundation's overall community investment grant strategy, partnering to ensure the greatest impact is made for the Community Foundation’s donors and initiatives. Kennedy has more than 20 years of experience in leadership and business administration in Major League Baseball, local government, community organizations and a local church.