Builders Break Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Town Center

A rendering of Waterside Place, Waterside's planned town center Image: Courtesy Lisa Barnott

Builders broke ground on Thursday on Waterside Place, part of a new Lakewood Ranch community that will include more than 5,000 homes in 12 neighborhoods spread out on 5,490 acres, with 1,425 acres of developed land and 4,065 acres of open space. The town center will include retail and commercial properties, apartments, restaurants and more. A farmers' market and an 8-acre park are also planned, and the community will also be home to the new Players Centre for Performing Arts. Completion is expected in 2020.