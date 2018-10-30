Hospital Looking to Hire as Part of First 1,000 Days Initiative

As part of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation's First 1,000 Days Sarasota County initiative, Sarasota Memorial Hospital is currently in the process of hiring two new full-time staffers: a program coordinator and a patient navigator. First 1,000 Days is a coalition of nonprofit, health care, early childhood, government and philanthropic partners that are working to increase access to health care, coordinate services and provide outreach and education to pregnant mothers and families in need. The initiative's patient navigator pilot program is intended to help new mothers and families better navigate the local health care system and connect with community resources. Last year, 215 women in labor arrived at Sarasota Memorial Hospital without having received any prenatal care.