Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee Will Hold a Vigil for Those Killed at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee invites the public to a “Vigil for Tree of Life: A Community in Solidarity” on Monday, October 29, 7 p.m. The event is in the Beatrice Friedman Theater on The Larry Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life, located at 580 McIntosh Road in Sarasota. Due to increased security, reservations are required at jfedsrq.org.

Howard Tevlowitz, the Federation’s chief executive officer, says the event is designed to bring the community together to mourn the lives of the 11 Jewish people murdered on Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Interfaith community members, clergy and law enforcement have been invited as special guests.

“We share the nation’s grief and outrage over this atrocity,” says Tevlowitz. “We send prayers to those who have lost loved ones for courage and strength in the days ahead. We also salute law enforcement and first responders who rushed to the scene and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.”