  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

As Sarasota Magazine gets ready to celebrate the city’s best food, drink, shops, entertainment and more, here's your chance to weigh in.

10/25/2018 at 10:02am

Best of Sarasota
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Best Lunches

10 Killer Sandwiches

10/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

People's choice

Lila Ranked One of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America

10/25/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fall Foodie Fun

Eat Local Week Rolls On, Mummies Visit the Farmers Market and More

10/23/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Closing Credits

Sarasota's Iconic Video Renaissance Closes Its Doors

10/25/2018 By Isaac Eger

And the Award Goes To...

Another Ringling College Student Wins an Oscar

10/25/2018 By Susan Burns

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Oct. 25-31

10/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Words with Friends

Sarah Gerard Wants to Build a Literary Community in Sarasota

10/25/2018 By Giulia Heyward

From the Editor

From the Editor: The Restorative Tonic of the Arts

10/25/2018 By Susan Burns

Fashion & Shopping

Forever Beauty

Skincare Pioneer Tata Harper on Why Natural Products Matter

10/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Lunch, Lecture & Gems

Meet Acclaimed Jewelry Designer Mish Tworkowski of Mish New York Next Week at Selby Gardens

10/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Style

Jewelry Company Launches New Website, Adds New Products to Collection

10/11/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Here's How Attorney Deborah Blue Maintains Her Classic Beauty

10/09/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Down

10/25/2018 By Staff

Housing Hope

Three New Affordable Projects Address Sarasota’s Workforce Housing Dilemma

10/25/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Real estate

North Port Real Estate Summit Returns Nov. 9

10/24/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homes Sales Up

10/19/2018 By Staff

Construction

Number of Housing Starts Drops

10/18/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Mr. Chatterbox

Who Exactly is Disgraced Political Candidate Melissa Howard?

10/25/2018 By Robert Plunket

What I've Learned

Venice Resident David Crane Pioneered Closed Captioning

10/25/2018 By David Hackett

Article

Pine View Grad Minnah Stein Helps Educate Fellow Students About Sexual Assault

10/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fish Wish

Want to Help an Iconic Florida Species Devastated by Red Tide? Adopt a Snook

10/25/2018 By Jonathan Davide-Goodman

Housing Hope

Three New Affordable Projects Address Sarasota’s Workforce Housing Dilemma

10/25/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Closing Credits

Sarasota's Iconic Video Renaissance Closes Its Doors

10/25/2018 By Isaac Eger

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Totally Smitten

Pip and Grow's Cardboard Bassinet Boxes Help Babies Sleep Safely

10/25/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Ear Research Foundation Hires New Scientist

10/24/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Performs Record Number of Heart Surgeries

10/16/2018 By Staff

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

10/11/2018 By Staff

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

10/08/2018 By Staff

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

