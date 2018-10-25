10 Killer Sandwiches

Buttermilk Handcrafted Food's biscuit sandwich. Image: Everett Dennison

Egg, bacon and biscuit sandwich, Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

A lesson in using top-shelf ingredients, this unfussy, magical concoction is made with smoky, peppery bacon crafted by Tennessee wizard Allan Benton, fluffy eggs from Sarasota’s Grove Ladder Farm and a crumbly biscuit baked on the premises.

Mortadella sandwich, Casa Italia

Raj and Nita Mathur’s market is famous for its excellent pick of Italian charcuterie and cheeses, but it’s also a top destination for sandwiches. The mortadella sandwich is simple but perfect, highlighting the creamy texture and nutty flavor of the iconic Bologna product. 2080 Constitution Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 924-1178, casaitaliafl.com

Candied bacon BLT, Jim’s Small Batch Bakery

The candied bacon gets all the love, but it isn’t the only reason this sandwich is special. Jim’s owner James Plocharsky marries the sticky-sweet pork to crimson tomatoes, crispy lettuce, a schmear of mayo and his own tangy sourdough bread. 2236 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, (941) 922-2253

Not intended for those with high cholesterol, this beauty stars the restaurant’s crusty baguette, lacing it with Brie, Swiss cheese and prosciutto and gilding the lily with a swipe of soft butter.

Bagel and Nova sandwich, Nellie’s Deli, Market and Catering

A champion hangover slayer, this gem features Nova Scotia salmon cured and smoked cold and accentuated with the classics (cream cheese, capers and slices of tomato), plus ribbons of lettuce.

Packed with so much meat you’ll need a fork and knife, this colossal creation combines shredded pork, bits of bacon, a sesame-flavored slaw, pickles and barbecue sauce. For when one kind of pork just won’t cut it.

A top sandwich destination on Anna Maria Island, Vinny’s specializes in both cold subs and hot-pressed panini. Our favorite, the Roma, includes fried eggplant, roasted red peppers, pesto, balsamic vinegar and mozzarella.

When owner Michelle Connor moved her popular sandwich shop from Bar Harbor, Maine, to downtown Sarasota in 2010, she brought along the Harbor Master, a divine tribute to the Pine Tree State that includes lobster salad enlivened with dill mayo.

Vegan “Patty Melt,” The Overton

The newest entry on our list, this plant-based stunner appeals to even die-hard carnivores. Made with a chickpea-zucchini patty, something called “vegan cheddar” and soft onions squashed between slices of grainy bread, it’s delicious.

Famous Italian, Main Bar Sandwich Shop

The Main Bar has endured for 60 years thanks in no small part to this one item, a salami, ham and provolone classic punched up with the shop’s custom blend of oil, vinegar, peppers, onion, garlic and spices. Long after you and I are gone, the Famous Italian will still be here.