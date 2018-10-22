Foundation Donates $1 Million for New Red Tide Institute at Mote

Mote Marine Laboratory intern Mauricio Rodrigues (left) and senior scientist Richard Pierce, who manages one of the Mote programs conducting red tide mitigation research Image: Mote Marine Laboratory

The Andrew and Judith Economos Charitable Foundation recently donated $1 million to Mote Marine Laboratory to launch a new Red Tide Institute that will research red tide and work on ways to control and mitigate it. Andrew Economos retired from a computing technology career in aerospace, business and broadcasting. He founded and led the successful broadcasting software company RCS, which he sold after 30 years. Since retiring, Economos has served on the boards of several science, technology and cultural institutions and he sponsors college scholarships. His wife, Judith Economos, is a poet and artist who taught at Princeton University.