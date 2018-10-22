Politics
Early Voting in Manatee County Starts Wednesday
Voters can cast a ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily between Wednesday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 3, at five different locations.
In-person early voting for the November general election in Manatee County begins Wednesday, Oct. 24. Registered voters can cast a ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily between Wednesday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 3, at five different locations:
- Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
- Manatee County Utilities Administration offices, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton
- Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto
- Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Highway 301, Ellenton
- Supervisor of Elections office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton
Voters must bring a photo and signature ID to vote. Early voting in Sarasota County began Monday.