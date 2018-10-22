Early Voting in Manatee County Starts Wednesday

In-person early voting for the November general election in Manatee County begins Wednesday, Oct. 24. Registered voters can cast a ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily between Wednesday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 3, at five different locations:

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Utilities Administration offices, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton

Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto

Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Highway 301, Ellenton

Supervisor of Elections office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton

Voters must bring a photo and signature ID to vote. Early voting in Sarasota County began Monday.