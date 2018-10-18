Early Voting in Sarasota County Begins Monday

Early in-person voting in Sarasota County for November's general election begins Monday, Oct. 22. Registered voters can cast a ballot between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily from Monday, Oct. 22, to Saturday, Nov. 3, at six locations:

Supervisor of Elections office, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Supervisor of Elections office, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice

Supervisor of Elections office, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road, Sarasota

North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Voters must bring a photo and signature ID to vote.