Politics
Early Voting in Sarasota County Begins Monday
Voters can cast a ballot between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily from Monday, Oct. 22, to Saturday, Nov. 3, at six locations around the county.
Early in-person voting in Sarasota County for November's general election begins Monday, Oct. 22. Registered voters can cast a ballot between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily from Monday, Oct. 22, to Saturday, Nov. 3, at six locations:
- Supervisor of Elections office, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
- Supervisor of Elections office, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice
- Supervisor of Elections office, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
- Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road, Sarasota
- North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
- Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Voters must bring a photo and signature ID to vote.