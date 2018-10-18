  1. News & City Life
Early Voting in Sarasota County Begins Monday

Voters can cast a ballot between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily from Monday, Oct. 22, to Saturday, Nov. 3, at six locations around the county.

By Staff 10/18/2018 at 9:51am

Image: Shutterstock

Early in-person voting in Sarasota County for November's general election begins Monday, Oct. 22. Registered voters can cast a ballot between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily from Monday, Oct. 22, to Saturday, Nov. 3, at six locations:

  • Supervisor of Elections office, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
  • Supervisor of Elections office, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice
  • Supervisor of Elections office, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
  • Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road, Sarasota
  • North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
  • Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Voters must bring a photo and signature ID to vote.

