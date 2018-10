Workshop Covers Search Engine Optimization, Email Marketing

SCORE Manasota and CareerSource Suncoast are partnering to present a workshop on digital marketing strategies, search engine optimization and email marketing for businesses from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at CareerSource Suncoast, 3660 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota. The program will be led by Scott Gonnello, author of Common SEO Mistakes and owner of Gonnello SEO, and Barbara Langdon, owner of Market Momentum. Registration is $25-$30.