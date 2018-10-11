Restaurant Chain Publishing New Cookbook

The cover of First Watch's new cookbook Image: Courtesy Bo Morris

The Sarasota-based restaurant chain First Watch is releasing its first cookbook, Yeah, It's Fresh, on Monday, Nov. 5. The cookbook will be available at all First Watch locations nationwide. The 160-page book includes 75 recipes that include favorites from the restaurant. First Watch has more than 330 restaurants in 30 states, including more than 260 First Watch restaurants, 70 The Egg & I restaurants and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville.