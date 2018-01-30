Universal Orlando Communications Director to Speak in Sarasota

Alyson Lundell Image: Courtesy Laura Coyle

Alyson Lundell, Universal Orlando Resort’s senior director of corporate communications, will be the guest speaker at the February luncheon of the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association. The event takes place 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the offices of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, 1777 Main St., ninth floor, Sarasota. During her presentation, Lundell with share the strategy created to launch Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, as well as the positives and negatives of the process. Lundell has spent the majority of her 15-year public relations career in the tourism industry, promoting central Florida’s major attractions. Tickets to the luncheon are $25-$35.