Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

On the heels of the release of her first novel, Illusions of Paradise, Pat McKanic tells us how to have it all—and maintain a beauty routine inside and out.

By Heather Duhill 1/18/2018 at 2:49pm

Pat photo for book cover candidate 5 red sweater ukrbgf

Pat McKanic

Image: Courtesy Pat McKanic

As a youngster, Pat McKanic told people she was going to write a book. The publication of her first novel, Illusions of Paradise, a murder mystery, checks that lifelong dream off the list. Writing the book was a nearly 12-year odyssey that she considers one of the most significant accomplishments of her life. I like that Pat does what she says she's going to—she also told people she was going to be a reporter and live on an island. Her first newspaper job after college was on an island. So, there's another couple of checkmarks. 

Illusionsofparadise finalcov 5x8 11 2017 1 2 udbli4

Image Courtesy of Pat McKanic.

This timeless beauty and dream catcher was also former print and broadcast journalist who worked for, among other publications, The Wall Street Journal and Sarasota Herald-Tribune. She's also a certified life coach and the owner of Pat McKanic & Associates, LLC, which specializes in public relations, marketing, media training, and executive and business coaching. 

I caught up with Pat to learn her secrets to feeling young, gorgeous and healthy, all while achieving her dreams. 

Describe your morning makeup routine.

I wash my face with cucumber cleansing cloths, and moisturize with Cerave. If I’ve got business meetings, I’ll do full makeup, including concealer, although I don’t like to look “made-up.”  If I’m just running errands, it’s fill in the brows, and a little lip color.   

What did your mother teach you about beauty?

My mother, who was a cosmetologist, had beautiful skin. She wasn’t big on makeup, but she believed it was vitally important to cleanse your skin, and moisturize twice a day. She wasn’t a petite woman, and she wasn’t a shrinking violet. She dressed beautifully, and loved to accessorize—she had the best necklaces! She knew what styles and colors worked for her, and she recognized and owned her beauty. She gave me my sense of confidence. She taught me, by example, that beauty begins with feeling good about yourself. 

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

I believe the glass is always half-full, and I live with a spirit of gratitude. Throughout the day, I’m constantly giving thanks for the blessing that is my life. I’ve always believed things would work out for me, and they always have. And even when things don’t go the way I want them to, I’m still grateful.  I’ve lived long enough to know that what’s for me will come to me. I think that positivity, and my sense of contentment, shine outward. 

Any treatment that you outsource?

Eyebrows. Someone once said eyebrows are sisters, not twins. Well, I want twins! And in my quest to get them, I’ll just keep plucking until I’ve gone too far. Some things are better left to the professionals!

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

Cleanse thoroughly, making sure to remove all traces of makeup, and moisturize. I also exfoliate once a week. 

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

I don’t wear fragrance a lot anymore, because so many people have allergies. On special occasions I wear Queen by Queen Latifah. It’s subtle, and warm.

What is most women's biggest beauty blunder?

Listening to the dictates of the fashion industry. Part of being comfortable in your skin is being comfortable in your clothes. It’s important to know your body type, and what styles and colors work for you. We can do ourselves a disservice wearing clothes that don’t complement our figures, or are too tight, or colors that wash us out.   

More women should…

Learn to love, accept, and believe in themselves. My mantra for 2018 is #shebelievedshecould. Writing a book is more than a notion, but I believed I could, and I did. I’m expanding my personal mission to encourage as many women as possible to believe that they can achieve their dreams. This isn’t a dress rehearsal.  As far as we know, it’s the only go-round we get. What is it you dream of doing? Go for it!  There really is no such thing as failure, only life lessons.

