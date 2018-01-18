Design
Architecture Firm Changes Hands
Steve Padgett and Stu Henderson last month purchased the architecture and interior design firm Fawley Bryant Architecture. The move coincides with the retirement of Mike Bryant, a founding partner in the firm with Rick Fawley, who died in 2015. The new owners have a combined 24-year history at Fawley Bryant Architecture. Padgett, who previously served as the firm’s executive vice president, will now be a firm principal and the managing partner. Henderson will also be a principal and will continue his role as director of design. The firm currently employs 20 full-time staff members.