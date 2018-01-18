Architecture Firm Changes Hands

  1. News & City Life
Steve Padgett and Stu Henderson last month purchased the architecture and interior design firm Fawley Bryant Architecture.

By staff 1/18/2018 at 2:31pm

Steve Padgett

Image: Courtesy Amanda Parrish

Steve Padgett and Stu Henderson last month purchased the architecture and interior design firm Fawley Bryant Architecture. The move coincides with the retirement of Mike Bryant, a founding partner in the firm with Rick Fawley, who died in 2015. The new owners have a combined 24-year history at Fawley Bryant Architecture. Padgett, who previously served as the firm’s executive vice president, will now be a firm principal and the managing partner. Henderson will also be a principal and will continue his role as director of design. The firm currently employs 20 full-time staff members.

