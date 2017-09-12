  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Irma

Why Sarasota Lucked Out With Hurricane Irma

Weather Underground's Jeff Masters—a former NOAA Hurricane Hunter—shares his insight.

By David Hackett 9/12/2017 at 2:36pm

Shutterstock 125236457 zu2m4g

Image: Shutterstock

It could have been worse. Unbelievably worse.

That was my assessment, surveying my back yard in Venice on Monday morning after Hurricane Irma had passed. Three large trees had been uprooted, the top of my pool cage was gashed and hundreds of branches littered the property, but I still had power and a home  unscathed. Speaking with neighbors and other residents throughout the course of the day, the sense of relief was palpable.

“I’d say the whole Sarasota and Tampa Bay area was super fortunate,” says hurricane expert Dr. Jeff Masters, who from 1986-90 flew with NOAA Hurricane Hunters and in 1995 co-founded The Weather Underground, one of the best sources for information on threatening weather.

This is not to diminish the challenges faced by those still without power, business owners struggling to reopen, or property owners dealing with water damage, uprooted trees and broken windows. Two-thirds of the state was left without power. Irma will go down as the most powerful storm to hit Florida since Donna in 1960. Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler for Enki Research in Savannah, Georgia, told The New York Times that he initially estimated Irma would cause $150 billion to $200 billion in damage, but has downgraded that to $50 billion, which will still make it the fifth costliest storm in U.S. history.

Masters says two critical moves made by Irma changed the scenario.

The first big break, for Floridians, at least, but certainly not Cubans, came when Irma plowed into Cuba with 160 MPH winds on Saturday. That blow weakened Irma, and though it regained some of its power, it never fully recovered.

“Had it not hit Cuba, Irma would have come roaring into Florida as a Category 5,” Masters says.

The other dose of good fortune, on Sunday, was Irma’s sudden move inland, where it hit Naples and moved north along I-75, instead of churning along the coast line. That shift greatly lessened the storm surge Irma would have created.

“You would have been seeing 10-foot storm surge in the Sarasota area, as well as Fort Myers and Tampa,” Masters says. “The damage would have been in the many billions of dollars.”

Even though Irma’s path shifted in the days and hours before it hit Florida, Masters says the public was well served by the forecasting models, which consistently showed the entire peninsula within the cones of uncertainty.

“I’d give the modeling a grade of B-plus,” Masters says, adding that smaller shifts, such as Irma’s move 40 miles inland as it came up the state, are to be expected.

So what can Floridians can expect going forward?

“I’m glad you asked that,” Masters replies.

He predicts Florida and other coastal regions can expect to face more monster storms such as Irma because the oceans are getting warmer and sea levels are rising. Masters also says it is “unconscionable” that political leaders are ignoring or in many cases rejecting the science that links rising hurricane threats with climate change caused by man-made pollution.

“We should be looking at what the science is telling us,” Masters says. “These storms are going to get worse. And the politicians who are ignoring the science are not serving the constituents they are supposed to be protecting.”

Filed under
weather, hurricanes, Hurricane Irma
Show Comments

Related Content

Irma

"I Survived a Category 5 Hurricane"

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Updated: Here's A List of Local Emergency Shelters

09/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Holing Up at the Aloft Sarasota During Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Susan Burns

Irma

Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?

09/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Irma

These Sarasota Restaurants Are Open and Serving Food Post-Irma

12:31pm By Staff

Shop Local

A Guide to the Sarasota Farmers Market

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Restaurant News

Connors Steak and Seafood Restaurant to Open at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall

09/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Sunday Funday

Louies Offers a Modern Take on Sunday Brunch

09/06/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Irma

World Rowing Championships a Go After Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 14-20

09/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Sept. 7-13

09/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

On View

Salome's Sensual Dance

09/06/2017 By Alice Murphy

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

TV Watch

What We're Watching This Fall

08/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop To It

The Best Labor Day Weekend Sales

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Style Watch

Meet Creative Director Yvonne Hoang and Her Swoon-Worthy Emerging Brand Three Floor

09/01/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Sealed with a Bloom

Local Illustrator Shannon Kirsten Launches Collaboration with Anthropologie

09/01/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

What to Wear

Stylist Lori Pietripaoli Talks Breaking Into the Biz and Taking Fashion Risks

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez-Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Private Peninsula in Oyster Bay

09/07/2017 Photography by Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Kortnee Gonzalez of Echt-Architects Explores the Art of the Bath

09/07/2017 With Kortnee Gonzalez

Good Neighbors

Arlington Park Comes Together for Porchfest

09/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

The Year’s Highest Priced Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

News & City Life

Irma

Holing Up at the Aloft Sarasota During Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Susan Burns

Irma

World Rowing Championships a Go After Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Irma

Why Sarasota Lucked Out With Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By David Hackett

Irma

Riding Out the Storm at the Sarasota Magazine Office

09/12/2017 By Kay Kipling

Irma

Updates on Selby Gardens, Mote and Historic Spanish Point After Hurricane Irma

09/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Irma

"I Survived a Category 5 Hurricane"

09/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe