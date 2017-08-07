For Sale: Spanish Class in Whitfield Estates

7519 Westmoreland Drive Image: Courtesy Norm Luppino

Old Spanish homes that date back to the 1920s are getting harder and harder to find, particularly at a decent price. But here’s a nice and rather elegant example in Whitfield—west of the Trail yet. It was built in 1926 back when Whitfield was one of the town’s first planned communities.

The home has cottage-sized rooms in a classic floor plan, one you’ll see over and over again in house plan books from the era. There’s a definite sense of style and some great period details: a wood burning fireplace, wood floors, arched doorways and windows, and several low-walled patios—including one off the dining room—that are highly prized yet all too often remodeled out of homes like these over the years.

At more than 1,400 square feet, the home is compact but well arranged. There are two bedrooms and a den off the master. The guest bath has a claw foot tub, but not an original one. It was added during a remodel in the ‘90s that also saw an update of the mechanicals and a new kitchen. Out in back is a former garage that could be used for several different purposes.

Whitfield is the northernmost bayfront edge of Sarasota, technically part of Manatee County but very much aligned with Sarasota. It’s eclectic, with mansions on the water and smaller homes inland. Nearby Sarasota Bradenton Airport used to be a problem but that’s improved over the years with more resident-friendly flight paths.

7519 Westmoreland Drive is priced at $275,000. For more information, call Norman Luppino of Sarabay Real Estate at (941) 565-4377.