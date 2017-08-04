  1. Health & Fitness
Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

Sarasota Memorial Hospital registered dietitian Julie Calmes breaks it down for us.

By Katherine Flanders 8/4/2017 at 10:52am

Fruit xmhoye

Image: Shutterstock

Superfoods are everywhere and can be found on menus and in stores all over Sarasota. From First Watch’s kale tonic and Power Breakfast quinoa bowl to SunniBunni’s line of DetoxBunni smoothies, healthy eating seems to be on-trend.

However, while certain buzzword foods like acai, turmeric, and kale might entice a healthy eater, they don’t always denote a healthful product.

Many experts say that sensationalized ‘superfoods’ are not the key to a healthy diet. In fact, superfood is not a word that is used by experts.

“’Superfood’ is not a scientifically based term,” says Julie Calmes, a registered dietitian at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. “You read about it in the news and on labels, but dietitians and researchers don’t use that word. It’s a marketing technique.”

While foods like chia seeds and avocado are good for you, consumers should be aware of the pitfalls of products that claim to be healthy, but really contain lots of added sugar.

According to Calmes, many products that claim to utilize superfoods are actually no better than processed foods. “The problem with the superfood trend is that many of them don’t naturally taste very sweet,” she explains. “In order to appeal to consumers, sugar is often added to make it taste better.”

Added sugars are often found in smoothies and juices, where it's easy to incorporate additional sweeteners. While retailers like Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods list the fruits and veggies that are in each bottle of cold-pressed juice on the bottle itself, you’re not always getting the health benefits you pay for.

When produce goes through the juicing process, natural fiber and skins are often lost. This cuts down on nutritional value, and the lack of fiber means the juice or smoothie won’t fill you up as much as eating the actual fruit or vegetable.

Calmes says the key to eating healthy is not overloading on certain items over others, but instead consuming a variety of foods.

“When people hear ‘superfood’ or ‘healthy’, they think they can have unlimited quantities of these things," she says. "A truly healthy diet should include real, whole foods that have nutritional value and aren’t processed."

Similarly, a healthy lifestyle is about more than simply eating healthy. To achieve your health and wellness goals, Calmes also recommends that her clients exercise, get adequate sleep and engage in supportive relationships.

So, go ahead and have a green juice with your avocado toast. Just treat superfoods in the same way you would any other food group; something to be balanced and eaten in moderation.

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

10:52am By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

