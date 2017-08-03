  1. Eat & Drink
Recipe: Baked Rigatoni from Cafe Barbosso

Learn how to make baked rigatoni with broccoli from Chef Joe DiMaggio at Cafe BarBosso.

By Stephanie Hagan 8/3/2017 at 4:27pm

Barbosso woxiix

Cheesy baked rigatoni with broccoli.

Image: Cafe BarBosso

Chef Joe DiMaggio Jr. named his Café BarBosso after Frankie “Bumps” BarBosso, an important character in his life while DiMaggio was growing up in New York. BarBosso let DiMaggio wash dishes, sweep and wash windows in the kitchen of his Italian restaurant back in the '60s when DiMaggio was just a kid. Today, DiMaggio honors BarBosso's authentic New York Italian-American cuisine with his own dishes. Here, he shares one of his classics, baked rigatoni, for you to create in the comfort your own kitchen. 

Baked Broccoli Rigatoni

Courtesy of Chef Joe DiMaggio/Cafe BarBosso

 

2 tsp. butter, melted

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Pinch of nutmeg

3/4 cup broccoli florets

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella, divided

Turn on your oven's broiler.

In a pot, bring 4 to 6 quarts of generously salted water to a boil. Once the water starts boiling, add the rigatoni and cook until al dente. Drain the pasta.

In a sauté pan, add the butter, heavy cream, white pepper, salt, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, nutmeg, broccoli and 1/4 cup of the shredded mozzarella. Heat for a minute and a half over medium heat.

Add three cups of the cooked rigatoni pasta to the sauté pan and top with ¼ cup of shredded mozzarella. Broil for five minutes and serve. 

Cafe Barbosso
