Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

Dylonn Cole Image: Dylonn Cole

D.Cole Hair Design owner Dylonn Cole found his calling in hairstyling when he boogied into Sarasota from Indiana more than 18 years ago. Since then he's found a permanent live/work locale in Towles Court, where he's just celebrated a 10-year milestone in the biz. I caught up with one of Sarasota's on-the-scene style stars to hear how he's staying so young and handsome as he nears 40.

Describe your morning skincare routine.

I use Kiehl's Oil Eliminator face wash every morning in the shower, which keeps the shine at bay for most of the day. I have oily skin, so that's always a battle for me. If I remember, I use Boscia Enlivening eye treatment after I get out of the shower.

What did your father/father-figure teach you about skincare?

Growing up Amish, skincare was definitely not priority for men, so it was not something my father ever spoke to us about. I've learned through the years via experimenting with different products, and am still not as good about [skincare] as I should be! ,

How do you nourish your handsome self from the inside?

I try to stick to a very clean diet in general. Although I certainly have my pizza, ice cream and potato chips kind of days, I try to stay very low-carb and low-sugar. This works for weight as well and keeps my skin fairly clear. I have also found hot yoga to be effective for this. It's crazy how cleansing it is, and it's not only changed me strength-wise, but also cleared up my skin.

Any treatment that you outsource?

I don't have any treatments that I outsource at this time, though I know there are some amazing [treatments] out there that I could benefit from. I guess as I near the big 4-0, I'll start taking these things more seriously!

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I don't have one. I’ve been good about buying things for one, but have never succeeded in using the products as intended!

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

Moroccan Oil is my signature scent. Although I have a very fun collection of colognes, I always prefer to smell very clean as opposed to cologned! With the combination of Moroccan Oil body wash, followed by the Body Souffle, it keeps me smelling the way I like all day. When I go out for special occasions, I'll wear cologne sometimes. Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue and Creed Millesime Imperial are my two favorites.

What is the biggest skincare blunder that men commit?

I feel like not keeping their skin moisturized is the biggest. As I mentioned, I use the Souffle on my whole body every day. The elements are so harsh in Florida, and it's important to keep your whole body hydrated.

More men should...

Start taking care of their skin at an earlier age, as to keep it healthy and younger looking later on in their lives.