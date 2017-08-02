  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Men's Fashion

In the Glow

Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

Guys, take note: I've got a skincare tip or five from the handsome Dylonn Cole.

By Heather Dunhill 8/2/2017 at 4:07pm

Fullsizerender ugq5rz

Dylonn Cole

Image: Dylonn Cole

D.Cole Hair Design owner Dylonn Cole found his calling in hairstyling when he boogied into Sarasota from Indiana more than 18 years ago. Since then he's found a permanent live/work locale in Towles Court, where he's just celebrated a 10-year milestone in the biz. I caught up with one of Sarasota's on-the-scene style stars to hear how he's staying so young and handsome as he nears 40. 

Describe your morning skincare routine.

I use Kiehl's Oil Eliminator face wash every morning in the shower, which keeps the shine at bay for most of the day.  I have oily skin, so that's always a battle for me.  If I remember, I use Boscia Enlivening eye treatment after I get out of the shower.    

What did your father/father-figure teach you about skincare?

Growing up Amish, skincare was definitely not priority for men, so it was not something my father ever spoke to us about. I've learned through the years via experimenting with different products, and am still not as good about [skincare] as I should be!  ,

How do you nourish your handsome self from the inside?

I try to stick to a very clean diet in general.  Although I certainly have my pizza, ice cream and potato chips kind of days, I try to stay very low-carb and low-sugar.   This works for weight as well and keeps my skin fairly clear. I have also found hot yoga to be effective for this.  It's crazy how cleansing it is, and it's not only changed me strength-wise, but also cleared up my skin.

Any treatment that you outsource?

I don't have any treatments that I outsource at this time, though I know there are some amazing [treatments] out there that I could benefit from.  I guess as I near the big 4-0, I'll start taking these things more seriously!

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I don't have one.  I’ve been good about buying things for one, but have never succeeded in using the products as intended! 

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

Moroccan Oil is my signature scent.  Although I have a very fun collection of colognes, I always prefer to smell very clean as opposed to cologned!  With the combination of Moroccan Oil body wash, followed by the Body Souffle, it keeps me smelling the way I like all day. When I go out for special occasions, I'll wear cologne sometimes. Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue and Creed Millesime Imperial are my two favorites. 

What is the biggest skincare blunder that men commit?

I feel like not keeping their skin moisturized is the biggest. As I mentioned, I use the Souffle on my whole body every day.  The elements are so harsh in Florida, and it's important to keep your whole body hydrated.

More men should...

Start taking care of their skin at an earlier age, as to keep it healthy and younger looking later on in their lives.

Filed under
in the glow
Show Comments

Related Content

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Former Model Turned Financial Professional Rochelle Nigri Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Sarasota Dynamo Renee Phinney Talks Beauty

04/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Nitrogen Fixation

10 Bucks or Less: Krave n Joy

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Sustainable Seafood Dinner, a Cupcake Eating Contest and More Local Dining Events

08/01/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Comfort Kitchen

Revisiting Millie's Restaurant

07/31/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Kid-Friendly Cuisine

Eight Great Restaurants to Take Your Kids

07/26/2017 By Rick Morgan

Arts & Entertainment

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Preview

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Season Reaches for New Heights

08/02/2017 By Kay Kipling

It's Alive!

A Monster Season for New Music New College

07/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Salon Owner and Stylist Dylonn Cole Talks Signature Scents and Clean Eating

08/02/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Retail Therapy

Soft Surroundings is Coming to the Mall at UTC

07/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Platinum 100

The 2017 Platinum 100

07/26/2017 By Staff

Platinum 100

Singular Sensations from Sarasota's Platinum 100 Stores

07/26/2017 By Ilene Denton and Alicia King Robinson

Home Dream Home

Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Home & Real Estate

Award Season

A Sarasota Bayfront Home Wins Big at the Southeast Building Conference Aurora Awards

08/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Nearing Completion

Sneak Peek at the New DeSota Apartments

07/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

In the Doghouse

Local Architects, Builders Collaborate on Project for Humane Society of Manatee County

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

Construction Begins on The Preserve at West Villages, Medallion Home presents Waverly

07/27/2017 By Staff

Architectural Accolades

Five Sarasota Architects Honored with AIA Florida’s Annual Design Awards

07/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Remodeled Old Beauty in Southside Village

07/27/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Shark Tank

Real Life Controversy Dogs MTV's Siesta Key

08/02/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Growing Stronger

Seeds of Hiroshima Exhibit Opens at Selby Gardens

08/02/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Memories

Remembering Downtown Sarasota's Short Stop Market and Deli

08/01/2017 By Rick Morgan Illustrations by Regan Dunnick

No Frenzy Necessary

Want to Help Mote Staff, Learn Something and Have Fun? Try Shark Encounter.

07/31/2017 By Rick Morgan

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Laws of the Jungle

A Walk Through the Wild at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weddings

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe