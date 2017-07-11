MTV Releases Official "Siesta Key" Trailer

Siesta Key, a new reality show from MTV that is being filmed in and around Sarasota, will premiere at 10 p.m. Monday, July 31. The pilot was shot in the area 18 months ago and the series was later picked up by the network. Commercials for the show suggest it will be similar to past MTV programs like Laguna Beach and The Hills. "While the cinematically-shot docuseries (debuting on July 31) is set in the Southeast sans any [Kristin] Cavallari-[Stephen] Colletti-[Lauren] Conrad love triangle, it promises the usual subjects that made Laguna Beach our early-2000s guilty pleasure: Love, heartache and the ultimate contender in coming-of-age angst — betrayal," MTV says on its website. You can see a the first trailer for the show above and find out more about the show on the MTV website, Facebook and Twitter.