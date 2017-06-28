  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Preview

Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration Exhibit at the Ringling Opens Simultaneously in Three Museums

The exhibit is a three-parter, on view at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg and the Tampa Museum of Art.

By Stephanie Hagan 6/28/2017 at 11:59am

Selina roman aygc7k

Here's a sneak peak of what you will see at the Ringling.

Selina Roman, Solar Flare II. Archival inkjet print. Image courtesy of the artist.

Image: Selina Roman

The Sunshine Skyway bridge is generally considered to be a route we take to cut across Tampa Bay, just a way to get from place to another. But with the Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration exhibit at the Ringling, the bridge takes on a whole new meaning. In order to view the entire collection in this collaborative exhibition, you must traverse the Skyway bridge, making it an important connection to the communities involved in this show.

Skyway is a juried exhibition that opened simultaneously on June 24 at three museums, the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg and the Tampa Museum of Art. Works in these exhibits were not allowed to be created before 2016, and were chosen by a committee of curators from each of the three museums, along with a guest juror from the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Diana Nawi.

Christopher Jones, associate curator of photography and new media at the Ringling, is one of the curators in charge of the exhibition. “One of the things that we are hoping to do as part of this exhibition is to highlight the amazing work that is happening in our community,” Jones says.

There are 57 artists from Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties represented overall, with 11 of the artists having their work featured at The Ringling. The artists have a variety of backgrounds; some are still students working to receive their Master of Fine Arts degrees, while others have been present on the art scene for decades.

“We want to show that we have artists who are doing work that is every bit as important, cogent, topical and boundary pushing here in the area as in anywhere that the art world has sort of centered upon,” Jones says.

The pieces at the Ringling are mainly from artists residing in Tampa and St. Petersburg. The curators for the three museums tried to divvy up the art between the locations so the artists’ works will not be in their home city, but one of the other museums.

Some artists have multiple works in the Ringling exhibit, but they represent a wide range of media. For example, City Beautiful is made solely of construction materials, including raw wood planks and extension cord lights. Across the room, a wall of photographs collected from flea markets and thrift stores reveals the scribbled notes on the back of each photo, eliciting an urge to know what the photos actually look like on the front. There are also videos, sculptures, photographs and paintings that are completely different from one another.

Jones says a lot of the Sarasota-based artists have never had their work shown in the Tampa or St. Petersburg area, and they had the opportunity to reach out and meet artists beyond their city. Jones traveled back and forth across the Skyway bridge himself while meeting with artists and the other curators.

“It’s really creating a stronger network of artists in the area,” he says.

 The exhibitions will remain on view through Oct. 15, 2017. More information for the exhibit can be found here. 

Filed under
The Ringling
Show Comments

Related Content

Synesthetes

Chargaux Mixes Visual and Audio for One-of-a-Kind Art

02/28/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Art Treasures

Everything You Need to Know About The Ringling's David

05/31/2017 By Alice Murphy

Undressed

The Ringling's Exposure: Naked Before the Lens Showcases the Human Body (NSFW)

06/15/2016 By Megan McDonald

Cold War

New Soviet Scenes Exhibit Opens at The Ringling

11/02/2016 By Riley Board

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Ribfest at Darwin Brewing Co., Garden Party Brunch at Geraldson Community Farm and More Local Dining Events

10:52am By Eat Beat Team

Review

Restaurant Review: Summer Fun at Farlow’s

9:00am By Marsha Fottler

Summer Scoops

Cool Off at These Six Local Ice Cream Parlors

9:00am By Megan McDonald

Summer Sips

Local Restaurateurs Share Their Favorite Summer Wines

9:00am By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Sky Candy

Great Places to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebrate the Holiday Weekend

12:37pm By Stephanie Hagan

Preview

Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration Exhibit at the Ringling Opens Simultaneously in Three Museums

11:59am By Stephanie Hagan

Family Fun Guide

19 Great Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota

9:00am By Kay Kipling

Mr. Chatterbox

Two Sarasota Summer Scandals

9:00am By Robert Plunket

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Delivers Big with Broadway in Black

06/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion & Shopping

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

9:00am By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Home with History in McClellan Park

1:54pm By Robert Plunket

Gardening

Five Free Summer Gardening Opportunities

8:55am By Ilene Denton

Hometown Bradenton

Four Great Old Bradenton Neighborhoods Retain Their Small-Town Charm

8:55am By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Interior Design Awards 2017

Announcing Our 2017 Interior Design Awards Competition!

06/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

From the Editor

From the Editor: Listening to Muslims

9:00am By Pam Daniel

Global Good

Sarasota Friends Adopt a Tanzanian Children's Home

9:00am By Ilene Denton

"Why I Care"

Susan Jones Helps Ease Hunger

9:00am By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Lido Beach Pool and Pavilion

9:00am By John Pirman

Phil's Window

Phil Barco is a One-Man Show at Davidson Drugs

9:00am By Tom Bayles

Family Fun Guide

19 Great Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota

9:00am By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

9:00am By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe