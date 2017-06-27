Burger Breakdown: Shakespeare's Famous Caramelized Onion and Brie Burger

Here's the breakdown of Shakespeare's caramelized onion and brie burger. Image: Everett Dennison

Shakespeare’s English Pub was an instant hit 13 years ago thanks to a Cheers-like atmosphere cultivated by co-owners Richard and Marilyn Neal, as well as its powerhouse hamburgers. Ever since its opening, one patty has reigned supreme: the caramelized onion and brie burger. Created by Marilyn, the burger is known as the pub’s must-eat meal.

The burger bonanza starts with a secretly sourced rosemary-dotted bun, an upgrade from the typical ho-hum bun. It’s a firm vessel bursting with subtle piney flavor.

Simple standard fixings. Lettuce. Tomato. Raw onion. Or more. “It’s memorable just the way it comes out of the kitchen,” Marilyn says. “But if they want to add hot sauce, let them add hot sauce!”

Two creamy, gooey slabs of brie melt down the sides of the burger and puddle on your plate, where they become the perfect impromptu fondue for your fries.

Glossy onions gain depth and golden color as they slow-cook in a vat of sweet balsamic vinegar, creating a sultry, three-dimensional, jam-like texture that embellishes every bite.

An eight-ounce patty of ground Angus beef is dusted with a classified blackening seasoning, which creates a seared and binding layer. Then the meat is cooked to order, from bloody to burnt to a crisp.

