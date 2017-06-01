  1. Home & Real Estate
What I’m Crushing On

Jeff Hart Highlights Interior Design Trends from the High Point Spring Market

“Yes, brass. Here we go again.”

With Jeff Hart 6/1/2017 at 9:00am

Sarasota interior designers Jeff and Joyce Hart recently traveled to High Point, North Carolina, to scout the High Point Spring Market—the largest home furnishings trade show in the world. Here are Jeff’s observations:

 

“The market was predominantly contemporary based on midcentury designs. The return of the open bookcase and room divider was big. Asian influence was and always will be a part of that. Woods were teak, walnut and ebony; everything else is painted. And, yes, brass. Here we go again.”

New neutrals jeff hart ytyymt

New neutrals with a pop of color.

Image: Courtesy Jeff Hart

“New neutrals are set in darker surroundings. Only one pop of color, and it is an accessory.”

 

 

Pale gray bedroom jeff hart wnshmr

Pale gray and white decor.

Image: Courtesy Jeff Hart

 

Acid green jeff hart e33ck1

Acid green decor.

Image: Courtesy Jeff Hart

“The first room is very much what we saw all over the market.  White, off white and pale pearl gray with soft, lovely pale blue. The second room is a sharp acid green. Again all over the market, usually in smaller doses.”

 

Matching wallpaper fabric jeff hart qaqlfk

Matching wallpaper and fabric.

Image: Courtesy Jeff Hart

“Matching wallpaper and fabric were big. See the green? Asian and contemporary themes.”

