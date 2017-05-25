  1. Features
  2. The Best Bakeries in Sarasota

Comfort Tube

How The Great British Baking Show Can Save Your Sanity

In an era where all news seems to be bad news, this delightful British show offers a sweet escape from real life.

By Megan McDonald 5/25/2017 at 3:34pm

Imgid33704691 wbilef

The cast of The Great British Baking Show.

Image: Courtesy Photo

When life starts to feel like a toxic tire fire, you just need to watch Brits bake Victoria sponge cakes.

Let me explain.

Can we all agree that 2016 was a terrible year, particularly the last quarter? (Editor's note: Let's be honest, 2017's not been much better.) From the nastiness of the presidential election to the crisis in Syria to the spate of celebrity deaths, I would—more often than not—come home from work, flop onto my couch, turn to my husband and ask, “Can we bake?”

“Bake,” in this case, meant turn on an episode of The Great British Baking Show, the hit British reality show that’s presented here in the States on PBS. Each week, the show follows a group of 12 bakers as they compete for the title of Baking Show champion; it’s hosted by comedy duo Sue Perkins and Mel Gierdroyc and judged by aptly named British baking experts Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry.

It sounds like your average cooking show, but it’s so much more.

First, there’s no monetary prize. The contestants compete for the title of best baker in Britain, which comes with a bouquet of flowers and a crystal cake stand. These are handed out at a classic British tea party at the end of the competition, after the original 12 bakers are whittled down to three. That’s done through three baking challenges per show: a “signature,” in which the bakers put their spin on a classic pastry; a “technical challenge,” in which they have to make a perfect rendition of one of Hollywood’s or Berry’s classic recipes; and a “showstopper,” in which they go all out and create a masterpiece based on the ingredient or theme of the week.

Second, unlike on American reality TV, the bakers and the hosts are kind to one another. When their fellow contestants’ projects break or topple, they rush to help out. And when another contestant does well, they smile and applaud and seem genuinely happy. When I first started watching, I was waiting for drama—for someone to sabotage another baker by replacing sugar with salt, tossing wine in his face or throwing a prosthetic leg across the room à la Real Housewives.

Instead, the pinnacle of drama on The Great British Baking Show occurred when one contestant, Diana Beard, removed another’s baked Alaska from the freezer and allowed it to melt. Upon discovering it, the wronged baker—Iain Watters—threw the cake in the trash can, or “bin” as it’s called in the U.K., and was voted off the show. Incensed by “bingate,” British viewers took to social media in Watters’ defense, demanding that the BBC apologize to him and creating a hashtag: #justiceforIain. (“Absolute carnage! Bring back Iain!” one viewer tweeted.) All over a baked Alaska. Watters told the Belfast Telegraph that he didn’t believe it was “sabotage,” but that he didn’t “intend to ever make [a baked Alaska] again.”

Wouldn’t you rather watch that instead of the nightly news? As the headlines grew uglier last fall and the political discourse on social media reached a fever pitch, I burrowed deeper into episodes of the baking show. My husband and I became obsessed, blowing through entire past seasons in mere days.

And then, as if it the year weren’t bad enough, 2016 handed us another bombshell: After a dispute between Love Productions, which produces The Great British Baking Show, and the BBC, the show moved to a new home on Channel 4 in the U.K.—but Berry, Perkins and Giedroyc declined to go with. Only Hollywood is staying. That means that we Americans only have one unaired season with the original cast left. I weep. But I guess, just as in life, all we can do is move forward. And maybe we can even take a cue from the Great British bakers and be a little kinder as we do.

Filed under
Best Bakeries
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Best Bakeries in Sarasota

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

Your guide to the region’s best bakeries, plus pastry perfection, loaves we love—and more.

How to Grow Your Own Sourdough Starter

One writer's maniacal quest.

Tom Gumpel Dreams Up Great New Goodies for Panera

"Wherever flour flies, you'll find me."

Our Five Favorite Loaves of Bread

From everyone's favorite sourdough to a German classic, here are our picks for the best loaves of bread in town.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Breadwinners

Our Five Favorite Loaves of Bread

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Dough Nut

How to Grow Your Own Sourdough Starter

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Comfort Tube

How The Great British Baking Show Can Save Your Sanity

05/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Animal Attraction

A Monumental Sculpture Exhibition Comes to The Ringling

05/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

A&E Insider

Meet Jeffrey Kahane, the New Sarasota Music Festival Director

05/25/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: May 25-31

05/25/2017 By Ilene Denton

New Voices

FST's Festival Day Celebrates Young Playwrights

05/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Preview

This Summer is IncrediBello! at the Ringling

05/24/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Preview

Grab Some Laughs with the Sarasota Improv Festival

05/24/2017 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best in Show: Best of Sarasota "A Warhol Happening" Pop Society Soiree

04/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hey Mama

Mother's Day is May 14. We've Rounded Up Seven Great Gift Ideas.

04/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

05/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Fab Ideas for the Kitchen

05/18/2017 With Tiffany Farrell

Village of Cortez

New “Cracker Cottage” Community Proposed for Historic Cortez

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gardening

Eight Summer Classes to Sharpen Your Plant-Care Skills

05/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Live on St. Armands, Lido and Longboat Keys

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket, Ilene Denton, Susan Burns, and Cooper Levey-Baker

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Modern Luxury on Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Intelligence Matters, Part 2

Trump's Sharing of Top-Secret Information With Russians Alarms Former Intelligence Official

05/16/2017 By David Hackett

Nesting Season

First Sea Turtle Nests of 2017 Reported in Venice

05/01/2017 By Megan McDonald

Ghosts of the Circus

All Over Our Region, Haunting Relics of the Greatest Show on Earth Remain

05/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Best of Sarasota 2017

Best of Sarasota 2017: Readers' Poll

04/26/2017 By Staff

Crystal Vision

The Amateur Sand Sculpture Competition Returns This Month

04/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of Our Boating Issue

03/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe