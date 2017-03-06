  1. Blogs
Siesta Key Beach Ranked No. 5 in the World by TripAdvisor

We're not just the No. 1 beach in the U.S.--we're No. 5 in the world.

By Megan McDonald 3/6/2017 at 9:57am

Siesta key beach qk4z6y

Image: Shutterstock

It's a tough job having to report on all of these awards, but someone's gotta do it.

Turns out Siesta Key Beach isn't just the No. 1 beach in the U.S.--it's the No. 5 beach in the world, according to TripAdvisor's annual list. (Rounding out the top five are Brazil's Baia do Sancho at No. 1, Turks and Caicos' Grace Bay at No. 2, Aruba's Eagle Beach at No 3 and Cuba's Playa Paraiso at No. 4.)

Visitors to TripAdvisor--the interactive website that provides reviews and rankings of travel-related destinations and their amenities--praised Siesta Key Beach's "perfect sand and shells" and "calm, clear turquoise water," among numerous other amenities. 

And in addition to that sugar-white quartz sand and azure water, Siesta Key Beach also boasts a renovated pavilion and parking lot, complete with an elevated concession stand, paved esplanade and ADA-rated Mobi Mats, which make the beach infinitely more accessible for everyone.  

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: What's not to love about living here?

