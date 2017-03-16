  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: March 16-22

Once comes to the Van Wezel, Selby Gardens’ outdoor music series, an Irish music pop-up concert and more.

By Ilene Denton 3/16/2017 at 11:19am

Plate3photography 2 kv9az0

Image: Plate 3 Photography 

The Ringling New Stages: “Experiment #42.000”

March 16 and 18-19

The Ringling Museum brings us something truly unique from the Institute for Psychogeographic Adventure: an “individualized performance experience” throughout the museum galleries and grounds for one audience member at a time. (When you buy your ticket, you’ll receive your exclusive performance time.)  It’s being presented during the Ringling’s Art After Five on Thursday, and all day Saturday and Sunday.   

Asolo rep the little foxes xgabzb

Image: John Revisky

Asolo Rep presents The Little Foxes

March 17-April 15

Sizzle alert: Lillian Hellman’s 1939 play about a greedy, conniving Southern family willing to go to any lengths for money and power comes to the Asolo Rep with Tony Award-winner Frank Galati directing. 

Once at the van wezel xi5dym

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 

Once at the Van Wezel

March 17

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Once, based on the hit film about a Dublin street musician and a young Czech immigrant, comes to the Van Wezel for two performances Friday. “A rhapsodic, unique musical that’s tender, funny and soaring” (Variety), it won an additional seven Tony Awards for its novel storytelling—the actors are all musicians who play their own instruments onstage.  

Arts alliance irish music tl8xqb

Image: Courtesy Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County

An Irish Music Pop-up Concert

March 17 

A special free St. Patty's Day concert with local Irish musicians is yours to enjoy at noon in front of Mattison's City Grille Friday, courtesy of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. May the luck of the Irish be with you! 

Grounded

March 22-April 7

Next up in FST’s edgy Stage III series, a searing one-woman play about an ace fighter pilot who operates military drones from a windowless trailer in the American desert.  

Nicola benedetti photo by simon fowler 02 lr cyeert

Image: Simon Fowler

Royal Scottish National Orchestra

March 16

It’s the 125th anniversary of this acclaimed orchestra, stopping in at the Van Wezel as part of its first U.S. tour in 35 years. RSNO music director Peter Oundjian conducts the ensemble in Borodin’s Overture to Prince Igor, Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major (with Scottish superstar violinist Nicola Benedetti) and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. A presentation of the Sarasota Concert Association Great Performers Series.  

Sarasota orchestra sergei nakariakov t6r6hu

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: “Titan” 

March 17-19

Tchaikovsky arranged for the flügelhorn may be a first for you. That’s exactly what’s on the Sarasota Orchestra’s Masterworks program when flügelhorn soloist Sergei Nakariakov performs Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations Friday night at Neel PAC and Saturday and Sunday at the Van Wezel. Also being performed: Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to Candide and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (Titan).  

Seth walker pakzl6

Image: Courtesy Seth Walker

Seth Walker plays the Selby Garden Music Series

March 19

The bluesy Americana singer/storyteller and “masterful guitarist” (Austin American Statesman) livens up the botanical gardens’ Garden Music concert Sunday afternoon. Free for Selby Gardens members; included in admission for nonmembers.

Bay Biocruise

March 22

Set sail on the Carefree Learner, departing from Bayfront Park, for a hands-on experience learning about the creatures of Sarasota Bay, presented by the American Littoral Society. Reservations are a must; call John Sarkozy at (941) 966-7308.

Filed under
american littoral society, selby gardens, sarasota orchestra masterworks, sarasota concert association great performers, florida studio theatre, asolo repertory theatre, van wezel performing arts hall, ringling museum of art
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Bay Biocruise aboard the Carefree Learner

Editor’s Pick $20 for adults; $10 for children 10 and under Bayfront Park

Set sail on the Carefree Learner, departing from Bayfront Park, for a hands-on experience learning about the creatures of Sarasota Bay.

Concerts

Selby Gardens presents Seth Walker in Concert

Editor’s Pick Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

The monthly outdoor Garden Music Series features bluesy singer Seth Walker

Classical Music

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks Concerts: "Titan"

Editor’s Pick Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Music Director Anu Tali will conduct Masterworks concerts featuring flügelhorn soloist Sergei Nakariakov.

Classical Music

Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

It’s the 125th anniversary of this acclaimed orchestra, stopping in at the Van Wezel as part of its first U.S. tour in 35 years.

Theater

FST Stage III Series presents "Grounded"

Editor’s Pick Florida Studio Theatre

A one-woman drama about an ace fighter pilot who operates military drones from a windowless trailer in the American desert.

Theater

"Once" at the Van Wezel

Editor’s Pick Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Once, based on the hit film about a Dublin street musician and a young Czech immigrant, comes to the Van Wezel for two performances.

Theater

Asolo Rep presents The Little Foxes

Editor’s Pick FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Lillian Hellman’s 1939 play about a greedy, conniving Southern family willing to go to any lengths for money and power. In rotating rep thru April 15.

Theater

The Ringling New Stages: “Experiment #42.000”

Editor’s Pick 5:00 PM John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art

A truly unique “individualized performance experience” throughout the museum galleries and grounds for one audience member at a time.

Related Content

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 5-11

01/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sunshine Memories

We've Always Been Driven by the Arts

12/28/2016

Weekend Planner

Your Top 11 Things to Do: Feb. 9-15

02/09/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 12-18

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Fish's Whiskey Beet Drop

03/15/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Meating Agenda

6 Boss Butcher Shops

03/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker and David Hackett

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

03/15/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Faith and Begorrah

Irish Bars and St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

03/14/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: March 16-22

11:19am By Ilene Denton

Purple Reign

Ringling Grad Syd Weiler Is the Creator of the Insanely Popular "Trash Dove"

10:53am By Riley Board

Gulf Watch

Expert Says No Cure for Red Tide

03/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Faith and Begorrah

Irish Bars and St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

03/14/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Preview

Sarasota Film Festival 2017 On Its Way

03/14/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Staff

The Image Maker

Photographer David Burnett Wins Greenfield Prize

03/13/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by David Burnett

Fashion & Shopping

Brow Goals

Our Fashion Editor Goes Under the Microblade in the Name of Good Brows

03/15/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hello, Foxy

Mark Your Calendar: Foxy Lady Trunk Show with Lisette L Montréal

03/13/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Get Personal

Meet Duende Founder Alden Hawkins

03/10/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Bauble Bar

Mark Your Calendar: Beth Miller Collection Trunk Show March 9 and 10 in Boca Grande

03/07/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Hustle and Glow

These Beauty Products Will Make You Glow--Even When You’re Breaking a Sweat

03/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Suncoast View's Joey Panek

03/03/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

An Architectural Exhibition at CFAS, a New Model Home, and Classes on Aging in Place

03/08/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

Jessica Napoli Shares Five Design Inspirations

03/07/2017 With Jessica Napoli

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $3.2 Million

03/07/2017 By Robert Plunket

Wow Effect

Back to the Future

03/07/2017 By Ilene Denton

Garden Home Tour

Gardens in Paradise Tour Set for March 18

03/06/2017 By Ilene Denton

State of the Market

The Latest Sarasota Real Estate News

03/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Gulf Watch

Expert Says No Cure for Red Tide

03/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Time Is a Lie

Ethan Hawke Discusses Success, Failure, Art at Ringling College

03/09/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Accolades

Siesta Key Beach Ranked No. 5 in the World by TripAdvisor

03/06/2017 By Megan McDonald

Applause

U.S. News & World Report Names Sarasota One of the 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

03/02/2017 By Megan McDonald

Preview

"The Teeth Beneath" Opens at Mote Marine

03/02/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Enlightened at the Women's March

03/01/2017 By Bob Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trips

Apalachicola Is a Seafood Lover's Town

03/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trips

Six Perfect Spring Road Trips

03/01/2017

Road Trips

How to Visit Palm Beach on the Cheap

03/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Road Trips

For Avid Golfers, Alabama's Golf Trail is a Glorious Getaway

03/01/2017 By David Hackett

Road Trips

For An Art-Filled Getaway, Head to St. Pete

03/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Road Trips

The Panhandle's Caverns Reveal a Strange Side of Florida

03/01/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO