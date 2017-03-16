Your Top 9 Things to Do: March 16-22

March 16 and 18-19

The Ringling Museum brings us something truly unique from the Institute for Psychogeographic Adventure: an “individualized performance experience” throughout the museum galleries and grounds for one audience member at a time. (When you buy your ticket, you’ll receive your exclusive performance time.) It’s being presented during the Ringling’s Art After Five on Thursday, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

March 17-April 15

Sizzle alert: Lillian Hellman’s 1939 play about a greedy, conniving Southern family willing to go to any lengths for money and power comes to the Asolo Rep with Tony Award-winner Frank Galati directing.

March 17

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Once, based on the hit film about a Dublin street musician and a young Czech immigrant, comes to the Van Wezel for two performances Friday. “A rhapsodic, unique musical that’s tender, funny and soaring” (Variety), it won an additional seven Tony Awards for its novel storytelling—the actors are all musicians who play their own instruments onstage.

An Irish Music Pop-up Concert

March 17

A special free St. Patty's Day concert with local Irish musicians is yours to enjoy at noon in front of Mattison's City Grille Friday, courtesy of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. May the luck of the Irish be with you!

March 22-April 7

Next up in FST’s edgy Stage III series, a searing one-woman play about an ace fighter pilot who operates military drones from a windowless trailer in the American desert.

March 16

It’s the 125th anniversary of this acclaimed orchestra, stopping in at the Van Wezel as part of its first U.S. tour in 35 years. RSNO music director Peter Oundjian conducts the ensemble in Borodin’s Overture to Prince Igor, Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major (with Scottish superstar violinist Nicola Benedetti) and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. A presentation of the Sarasota Concert Association Great Performers Series.

March 17-19

Tchaikovsky arranged for the flügelhorn may be a first for you. That’s exactly what’s on the Sarasota Orchestra’s Masterworks program when flügelhorn soloist Sergei Nakariakov performs Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations Friday night at Neel PAC and Saturday and Sunday at the Van Wezel. Also being performed: Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to Candide and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (Titan).

March 19

The bluesy Americana singer/storyteller and “masterful guitarist” (Austin American Statesman) livens up the botanical gardens’ Garden Music concert Sunday afternoon. Free for Selby Gardens members; included in admission for nonmembers.

March 22

Set sail on the Carefree Learner, departing from Bayfront Park, for a hands-on experience learning about the creatures of Sarasota Bay, presented by the American Littoral Society. Reservations are a must; call John Sarkozy at (941) 966-7308.