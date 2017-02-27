  1. Blogs
  2. Eat Beat

Wake Up

5 Great Sarasota Coffee Shops

Five of our favorite caffeine-capable coffee counters and their bodacious bean-based beverages.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 2/27/2017 at 11:32am

Dragging a bit? Need a wake up? You're in luck. Sarasota has several solid caffeine-capable coffee counters serving bodacious bean-based beverages. Here, in alphabetical order, are five of our favorites.

Buddy brew svkokd

Image: Megan McDonald

Buddy Brew Coffee

1289 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, (941) 374-7186, buddybrew.com

A destination where you're guaranteed to run into a friend, Buddy Brew pulls in office drones and downtown dwellers with its creamy lattes and cortados and its well-priced basic drip. The shop itself is small, but it's connected to a sprawling patio with low couches. When the weather's nice, this is the place to go. And if you're really looking to treat yourself, consider one of the shop's seasonal cold brew floats, made with vanilla gelato and caramel syrup. You won't regret the calories.

The clever cup kzn9l2

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

The Clever Cup

6530 Gateway Ave., Sarasota, (941) 806-5909, theclevercup.com

On any given morning, you'll find this young Gulf Gate shop full of local business folks gabbing, young mamas and papas savoring a sip while their toddlers roll trains along the tables and women in yoga gear celebrating a successful session. It's a great hangout in a neighborhood that deserves one, and it helps that the coffee's great, too. Giant mugs hold oceans of the brewed stuff, with drips that hop the globe. Pastries come from downtown's Sift Bakehouse, and the shop hosts live music and BYOB evening hangouts, too. Clever.

Coffee noovfh

Image: Pexels

Kahwa Coffee

1487 Second St., Unit B, Sarasota, (941) 203-8971; 8317 Market St., Bradenton, (941) 351-1551; kahwacoffee.com

Situated just steps away from City Hall, Kahwa is a nice meetup spot in a rapidly changing section of downtown. Which means the outdoor seating is nice, but you may need to duck inside to escape the screech and clatter of nearby buildings going up. The coffee's worth it, with an affordable mix of drips and espresso drinks made from beans roasted in the Tampa Bay area. The company began as a wholesale purveyor back in 2006 then opened its first St. Pete location two years later. The downtown Sarasota location popped up last February; a Lakewood Ranch location followed on its heels.

Perq Coffee Bar

1821 Hillview St., Sarasota, (941) 955-8101, facebook.com/perqcoffeebar

Great coffee is both art and science, and it's a combination you'll find at Perq, where caffeine technicians engineer ultra-palatable pour-overs, milky mixes and cold brews, with a rotating selection of ethically sourced beans procured and prepared in a range of styles. But it's not just technical wankery. Perq is a fun, comfortable hangout that works for friendly get-togethers, business meetings and manuscript revisions, and we've even seen a punk rock show or two there. Favorite drinks include the Gibraltar and the Kalita.

Fullsizerender k8ebnh

Image: Courtesy The Reserve

The Reserve

1322 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 400-8396, thereservesrq.com 

The new kid on the block, The Reserve opened on the North Trail earlier this year. Owners Jessica Simmons and Kim Cressell took three 1933-built buildings and updated them to offer coffee, books and magazines, with a light-strewn courtyard connecting the different indoor spaces. It's a welcome addition to a largely residential section of town that needs more gathering spots. The shop offers the full range of coffee essentials, from pours to shots, lattes and cappuccinos. Welcome to the neighborhood.

Filed under
The Reserve, clever cup, Kahwa Coffee Roasting, Buddy Brew, Perq Coffee Bar, coffee
Show Comments
In this Article

The Reserve

$ Coffee 1322 N. Tamiami Trail

Owners Jessica Simmons and Kim Cressell took three 1933-built buildings on the North Trail and updated them to offer coffee, books and magazines, with a li...

Editor’s Pick

Perq Coffee Bar

$$ Coffee 1821 Hillview St.

Great coffee is both art and science, and it’s a combination you’ll find at Perq, where caffeine technicians engineer ultra-palatable pour-overs, lattes and ...

Kahwa Coffee

$ Coffee 1487 Second St., Unit B

Situated just steps away from City Hall, Kahwa is a nice meetup spot in a rapidly changing section of downtown. Which means the outdoor seating is nice, but ...

The Clever Cup

$ Coffee 6530 Gateway Ave.

On any given morning, you’ll find this young Gulf Gate shop full of local business folks gabbing, young mamas and papas savoring a sip while their toddlers roll trains along the tables and women in yoga gear celebrating a successful session.

Buddy Brew Coffee

$ Coffee 1289 N. Palm Ave.

Tampa-based Buddy Brew offers craft coffee at its downtown Sarasota location.

Related Content

Coffee Klatch

The Reserve, a New Coffee Shop, is Ready to Serve Sarasota

02/16/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Article

Sift Bakehouse's Christine Nordstrom Expands Her Baking Empire

10/28/2015 By Megan McDonald

Holiday Sips

Six Local Holiday Drinks to Enjoy This Winter

12/07/2016 By Riley Board

Limelight

Cat Depot Gala

03/09/2016 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

11:07am By Eat Beat Team

The Inn Crowd

Four Fantastic Hotel Bars

9:59am By Hannah Wallace

Weekly Planner

Cookies and Craft Beer, Vegan Treats in Village of the Arts and More

9:35am By Riley Board

Wake Up

5 Great Sarasota Coffee Shops

02/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Goodwill Manasota Mardi Gras

9:44am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Synesthetes

Chargaux Mixes Visual and Audio for One-of-a-Kind Art

02/28/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Preview

Jazz Legend Dick Hyman Leads 2017 Sarasota Jazz Festival

02/28/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Florida Studio Theatre Fifties Shindig

02/28/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Preview

FABulous Arts Boutique Offers Works by Local Creatives

02/28/2017 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Mardi Gras Madness

02/27/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Aimee DeMariano Cogan

02/17/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Step To It

Athleisure and Athletic Gear to Help You Keep the Pace

02/16/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Scent of a Woman

Haute Parfumier Anastasia Sokolow Wants to Help You Find Your Perfect Scent

02/14/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmade's Tale

Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.

02/13/2017 By Jasmine Respess

What I’m Crushing On

Five Terrific Design Trends From Skylar Sostack

02/10/2017 With Skylar Sostack

Ooh La La

Parisian-Inspired Market Visits Five Points Park

02/03/2017 By Riley Board

Home & Real Estate

Historic Homes Tour

Indian Beach is the Focus of the 2017 Historic Homes Tour

02/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival

02/24/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

David Brown on the Thoughtfully Layered Home

02/24/2017 With David Brown

Wall Flowers

Tips for Taking Your Landscaping Vertical

02/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $26.5 Million Big Deal on Longboat

02/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

Parade of Homes

The 2017 Parade of Homes Opens Feb. 18 With 129 Model Homes on Display

02/16/2017 By Staff

News & Profiles

Place in the Sun

Siesta Key Beach Ranks No. 1 in the U.S. (Again, Some More)

02/23/2017 By Megan McDonald

Bee-utiful

I Tried It: Harvesting Honey at a Myakka Apiary

02/22/2017 By Jasmine Respess Photography by Daniel Anderson-Little

Star Trekker

De Soto Memorial No. 116 on Millennial's National Parks Tour

02/18/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Get Into the Groove

Meet Walker Lukens, the Excellent Austin Singer Who Headlines the Next Ringling Underground Concert

02/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Girl Interrupted

A Local Syrian Student is Derailed by War

02/15/2017 By Pam Daniel

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Why Millennials Struggle in Sarasota

02/14/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel & Outdoors

Fabulous Flying Ford

Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane

02/03/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO