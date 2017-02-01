A Vegan Valentine Event, Regatta Food Fest and Royal English Tea Service

February 3

This vegan, gluten-free baked good event will celebrate Valentine's Day with local deserts, jams, food boutique clothing and an artwalk. Stop by to enjoy vegan cupcakes, cookies, brownies, pastries, soul food and much more.

February 3

Visit Lakewood Ranch Main Street from 6 to 9 p.m. for R&B, rock, country and blues by the Karen and Jimmy Band, as well as food from several vendors and beer trucks. All proceeds benefit local non-profits.

February 4

This exciting water festival has fast boats, jet skis, and the Hernando Desoto Historical Society food festival, which will features some of the finest food options in the Bradenton area. The regatta is great for adults, kids and anyone looking to enjoy great food and outdoor fun.

February 6-7

This celebration at the historic state park in Ellenton will bring together arts, food and local history. The event is free, and guests will be able to tour the Gamble Mansion.

February 7

Sarasota-based catering company Simply Gourmet will provide a traditional Royal English Tea Service to guests for $35, in the exclusive upstairs area of the Powel Crosley Mansion, which overlooks the bay.