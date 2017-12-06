Recipe: Glazed Apple Cookies from Buttermilk Handcrafted Food

Glazed apple cookies Image: Gene Pollux

‘Tis the season for sweet treats—and we’ve got a delicious one from Buttermilk Handcrafted Food, purveyors of scratch-made comfort food and pastries. This glazed apple cookie—owner Jamie Otto’s grandmother’s recipe—pairs perfectly with a warm cup of coffee (or milk for Santa) and some holiday tunes.

Ingredients

½ cup shortening

1 ½ cups packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 egg, beaten

1 cup finely chopped, peeled Golden Delicious apples

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup raisins

¼ cup apple juice or milk

2 cups all-purpose flour, divided

For vanilla glaze:

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 ½ tablespoons cream

In a large mixing bowl, combine the shortening, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and egg. Stir in the apples, nuts, raisins, juice or milk, and half of the flour; mix well. Stir in the remaining flour. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Combine glaze ingredients and frost the cookies while warm.

Yield: approximately three dozen cookies