Recipe
Recipe: Glazed Apple Cookies from Buttermilk Handcrafted Food
Comfort food at its best.
‘Tis the season for sweet treats—and we’ve got a delicious one from Buttermilk Handcrafted Food, purveyors of scratch-made comfort food and pastries. This glazed apple cookie—owner Jamie Otto’s grandmother’s recipe—pairs perfectly with a warm cup of coffee (or milk for Santa) and some holiday tunes.
Ingredients
½ cup shortening
1 ½ cups packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 egg, beaten
1 cup finely chopped, peeled Golden Delicious apples
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup raisins
¼ cup apple juice or milk
2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
For vanilla glaze:
1 ½ cups powdered sugar
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 ½ tablespoons cream
In a large mixing bowl, combine the shortening, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and egg. Stir in the apples, nuts, raisins, juice or milk, and half of the flour; mix well. Stir in the remaining flour. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Combine glaze ingredients and frost the cookies while warm.
Yield: approximately three dozen cookies