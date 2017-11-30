Your Top 10 Things to Do: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Marcelo Gomes Image: Vutti Photography

Dec. 1-2

American Ballet Theatre superstar Marcelo Gomes spent time this fall in Sarasota setting his newest work on the dancers of the Sarasota Ballet. We’ll get to experience this world premiere, along with Illuminations by Sir Frederick Ashton and George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, at the Opera House this weekend.

LeAnn Rimes Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dec. 3

The Grammy Award-winning country crooner brings her Today is Christmas tour to the Van Wezel for one special night, with hits from her three best-selling holiday albums.

Cast members from 'A Motown Christmas' include Joey James, Ariel Blue, Tarra Conner jones, Nate Jacobs, JoAnna Ford, Ashley Brooks and Leon S. Pitts II. Image: Vutti Photography

Nov. 29-Dec. 23

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe brings us holiday hits by such Motown legends as The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson Five and Marvin Gaye in this spirited musical revue.

Santa greets parade-goers at last year's Sarasota Holiday Parade. Image: Courtesy Sarasota Holiday Parade

Sarasota Holiday Parade

Dec. 2

Downtown Sarasota’s big, big holiday parade has a circus theme this year in honor of Sarasota's circus heritage and the 50th anniversary of the Showfolks of Sarasota. Rumor has it a certain clowning daredevil who was featured on "America's Got Talent" last summer will be performing. (Yes, Bello, we're talking about you.) The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. at 301 and Main Street.

Ringling Museum's Holiday Splendor Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Deck the Halls at Ca d'Zan

Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 21, 28, Jan 4

Enjoy the splendor of John and Mable Ringling’s Ca d’Zan mansion all dressed up for the holidays with extended hours on these evenings; included with your admission to the Ringling Museum’s Art After Five. And mark your calendar for the Ringling’s Holiday Splendor evening Dec. 7, with performances by area school choirs; it’s a fund raiser for Toys for Tots.

St. Armands Circle Holiday Night of Lights

Dec. 1

St. Armands Circle kicks off the holidays with its annual Holiday Night of Lights, with a Christmas carol sing-along, a tree lighting ceremony, holiday entertainment, in-store promotions and a visit from old Saint Nick himself. The fun starts at 6 p.m.

Pottery by Henry Levine Image: Courtesy Henry Levine

Dec 1-3

Ceramics, jewelry, art glass, leather works, wearable art and more by more than 100 of the nation’s top craft artists fill Robarts Arena for this annual juried show—here in Sarasota just in time for holiday shopping.

Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival Image: Courtesy Paragon Festivals

Dec. 2-3

More fun at America’s No. 1 beach this weekend: the second annual Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival offers two days of creative seafood dishes from some of the area’s best restaurants, plus continuous live music by local bands (yes, Kettle of Fish will be there) and an arts-and-crafts marketplace. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Image: Sorcha Augustine

Nov. 30-Dec 3

New works by emerging choreographers and company choreographers always keep this annual show by Sarasota’s popular contemporary dance troupe full of intriguing surprises. Four performances in the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center.

Dec. 4

The Asolo Rep will host a screening of the luminous, Oscar-winning romantic comedy Monday evening at its Mertz Theatre to get us in the mood for its stage production that will open the theater company’s winter season in January. Tickets are just $5.