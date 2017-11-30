  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

A Sarasota Ballet world premiere, LeAnn Rimes at the Van Wezel, holiday festivities and lots, lots more.

By Ilene Denton 11/30/2017 at 12:20pm

Marcelo gomes photo by vutti photography ak3xlz

Marcelo Gomes

Image: Vutti Photography

Sarasota Ballet presents a Marcelo Gomes World Premiere

Dec. 1-2

American Ballet Theatre superstar Marcelo Gomes spent time this fall in Sarasota setting his newest work on the dancers of the Sarasota Ballet. We’ll get to experience this world premiere, along with Illuminations by Sir Frederick Ashton and George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, at the Opera House this weekend.

Leann rimes christmas pr ybfyam

LeAnn Rimes

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

LeAnn Rimes

Dec. 3

The Grammy Award-winning country crooner brings her Today is Christmas tour to the Van Wezel for one special night, with hits from her three best-selling holiday albums. 

Wbtt motownxmas xpnnp3

Cast members from 'A Motown Christmas' include Joey James, Ariel Blue, Tarra Conner jones, Nate Jacobs, JoAnna Ford, Ashley Brooks and Leon S. Pitts II.

Image: Vutti Photography

A Motown Christmas

Nov. 29-Dec. 23

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe brings us holiday hits by such Motown legends as The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson Five and Marvin Gaye in this spirited musical revue. 

Sarasota holiday parade wandst

Santa greets parade-goers at last year's Sarasota Holiday Parade.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Holiday Parade

Sarasota Holiday Parade

Dec. 2

Downtown Sarasota’s big, big holiday parade has a circus theme this year in honor of  Sarasota's circus heritage and the 50th anniversary of the Showfolks of Sarasota. Rumor has it a certain clowning daredevil who was featured on "America's Got Talent" last summer will be performing. (Yes, Bello, we're talking about you.) The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. at 301 and Main Street. 

Ringling holiday splendor rryxxe

Ringling Museum's Holiday Splendor

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Deck the Halls at Ca d'Zan

Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 21, 28, Jan 4

Enjoy the splendor of John and Mable Ringling’s Ca d’Zan mansion all dressed up for the holidays with extended hours on these evenings; included with your admission to the Ringling Museum’s Art After Five. And mark your calendar for the Ringling’s Holiday Splendor evening Dec. 7, with performances by area school choirs; it’s a fund raiser for Toys for Tots. 

St. Armands Circle Holiday Night of Lights

Dec. 1   

St. Armands Circle kicks off the holidays with its annual Holiday Night of Lights, with a Christmas carol sing-along, a tree lighting ceremony, holiday entertainment, in-store promotions and a visit from old Saint Nick himself. The fun starts at 6 p.m. 

American craft show sarasota henry levine bfpptc

Pottery by Henry Levine

Image: Courtesy Henry Levine

American Fine Craft Show

Dec 1-3

Ceramics, jewelry, art glass, leather works, wearable art and more by more than 100 of the nation’s top craft artists fill Robarts Arena for this annual juried show—here in Sarasota just in time for holiday shopping.

St armands seafood and music festival fxnikv

Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival

Image: Courtesy Paragon Festivals

Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival

Dec. 2-3

More fun at America’s No. 1 beach this weekend: the second annual Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival offers two days of creative seafood dishes from some of the area’s best restaurants, plus continuous live music by local bands (yes, Kettle of Fish will be there) and an arts-and-crafts marketplace. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sarasota contemporary dance voices 2017 pc sorcha augustine oq5qbg

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

Image: Sorcha Augustine

Sarasota Contemporary Dance presents Voices of SCD

Nov. 30-Dec 3  

New works by emerging choreographers and company choreographers always keep this annual show by Sarasota’s popular contemporary dance troupe full of intriguing surprises. Four performances in the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center.  

Shakespeare in Love

Dec. 4

The Asolo Rep will host a screening of the luminous, Oscar-winning romantic comedy Monday evening at its Mertz Theatre to get us in the mood for its stage production that will open the theater company’s winter season in January. Tickets are just $5.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Film

Asolo Rep presents screening of "Shakespeare in Love"

Editor’s Pick $5 FSU Center for the Performing Arts

A special screening of the Academy Award-winning romantic comedy.

Dance

Sarasota Contemporary Dance presents "Voices of SCD"

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $10-$45 FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Works choreographed by company members and emerging choreographers from around the country.

Food & Drink

2nd Annual Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival

Editor’s Pick General admission: Free; VIP tent admission: $130 Siesta Key Beach

Enjoy great food, drinks, and live entertainment.

Visual Art

9th Annual American Fine Craft Show Sarasota

Editor’s Pick ADULT ADMISSION $12 • SENIORS $11 (65+)* • STUDENTS $6* • WEEKEND PASS $13 CHILDREN UNDER 10 FREE Robarts Arena

This juried show of premier craft and fine art features works in clay, wood, glass, fiber, mixed-media, jewelry and more by more than 100 of the nation’s top artists.

Theater

A Motown Christmas

Editor’s Pick 7:48 PM $42 for adults; $20 students or active military with valid ID. Westcoast Black Theatre

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents "A Motown Christmas."

Concerts

LeAnn Rimes Today is Christmas Tour

Editor’s Pick Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Her Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall debut.

Dance

The Sarasota Ballet presents Metropolitan

Sarasota Opera House

Featuring works by Ashton, Gomes & Balanchine.

Related Content

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 16-22

11/16/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Events: Nov. 9-15

11/09/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Events: Nov. 2-8

11/02/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

10/26/2017 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Nightlife

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Historic Downtown Venice

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota's Barbecue Scene is Smokin' Hot

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

The Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival, Retrobaked Holiday Artwalk and Other Local Dining Events

11/29/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Arts & Entertainment

Your Shot

Hamilton is Coming to The Straz

11/30/2017 By Ella Melzer

Insider's Guide 2017

A Look at The Ringling's New Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion

11/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Local Theater

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Insider's Guide 2017

MTV's Siesta Key Shines a Light on Local Nightlife

11/30/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Shopping Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Five Great Vacation Souvenirs

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Insider's Guide to Historic Downtown Venice

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Artful Wear

J. McLaughlin Taps Sarasota Magazine Illustrator John Pirman for a Collection of Holiday Tees

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Shades of Glory

Trend Report: Six Cool Pairs of Sunglasses

11/29/2017 By Heather Dunhill

The Handmades' Tale

Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

11/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Dear Real Estate Junkie

Questions About Buying a Sarasota Home? Our Real Estate Blogger's Got Answers

11/30/2017 By Robert Plunket

Island Time

Your Guide to Sarasota's Barrier Islands

11/29/2017 By Su Byron

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Bird Key Notches a $6 Million Sale

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Bedroom Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Escape to Old Florida

When is a Trailer Worth $300,000? When It Comes With a View and an Iconic Way of Life

11/29/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Things to Do With Kids

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Famed Lippizzan Stallions Train in Myakka City

11/30/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Beaches

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Our Beaches are a Prime Nesting Site for Endangered Sea Turtles

11/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Travel & Outdoors

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Into the Wild

Some Lucky People Don't Just Work at Myakka—They Live There

11/29/2017 By Susan Burns

Into the Wild

Five Great Ways to Navigate Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe