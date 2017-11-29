  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

From the Editor

From the Editor: That Myakka Magic

Myakka is much more than just a bunch of trees.

By Pam Daniel 11/29/2017 at 8:00am Published in the December 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Shutterstock 384022207 tcfnyx

The breeze rustling through the oaks was cool for a March night, so we threw on sweatshirts before we left the cabin. My son and his wife had rented one of the rustic lodgings at Myakka River State Park, and George and I had stopped for a glass of wine by their campfire before heading to the Moon Over Myakka concert in a nearby meadow. We had a few minutes before the music started, so we decided to drive out to the boardwalk that extends into Upper Myakka Lake.

When we got out of our car, it hit us: We were the only humans in this vast expanse of nature. Most visitors see the park by day, but only campers or special-event guests are allowed after twilight, and the sense of splendid isolation was stirring. We walked out on the boardwalk and looked over the lake, gleaming pink and gold and silver in the sunset and rimmed with tall green grass.

Everywhere we looked we saw birds—a pair of roseate spoonbills, tall egrets stalking for prey, a black night-crowned heron with a wispy white plume trailing from his head perched on the rail just a few feet away. The air was filled with music: the raspy high notes of what sounded like thousands of Florida chorus frogs in counterpoint with the deep bellows of another frog species. A few hundred yards away, a deer and her spotted fawn nosed through the grass.

That scene remains etched in our minds. To be utterly alone in such a primal place was a rare privilege and reminded us of what a treasure we have in Myakka River State Park. Less than half an hour away from our better-known Gulf beaches, its 37,000 acres of prairie, waterways, swamps and forests provide a wealth of outdoor experiences and a window into the Florida that generations before us knew.

For this annual visitors’ issue, we challenged ourselves to create the ultimate insider’s guide to the park. We called on rangers, volunteers and frequent visitors; dove into history books; and sent our editors and photographers out to Myakka. On a rainy fall day, when most of the park was under water from seasonal flooding, Cooper Levey-Baker, who helmed the story, braved alligators and floating fire ants to kayak through what he calls “the flooded forest.” He also reports on camping, both in the cabins and far out in the wilderness with only what he carried on his back. You’ll also read our Myakka bucket list—the 20 greatest things to see and do there—and meet a few fortunate families who live—and raise their kids—in the park.

Years ago, I invited a moody Parisian director whose film was showing at the Sarasota French Film Festival to ride the Gator Gal airboat with me at the park. He was mesmerized by the mysterious, magnificent setting—the swamps misty in the morning fog, the giant prehistoric reptiles basking along the lake, the ghostly Spanish moss weeping from trees in the dark and tangled forest. He gazed at me and in his romantic-sounding accent exclaimed, “I weel return someday to make a film here. I must!”

Alas, my smoldering director friend never came back. But I predict that once you visit, you will—over and over again.

Filed under
from the editor
Show Comments

Related Content

Hurricane Harvey

Of Houston and Harvey

08/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

Dear Reader—Who Are You?

07/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

From the Editor: Life Without Art

10/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

From the Editor: Listening to Muslims

06/28/2017 By Pam Daniel

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

The Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival, Retrobaked Holiday Artwalk and Other Local Dining Events

2:00pm By Stephanie Isaac

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

10:37am By Laura Reiley

Made in SRQ

Made in SRQ: Siesta Key Rum

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Love Letter

Indigenous Deserves All Its Awards and Recognition

11/28/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Segway Tour, Downtown Sarasota

9:19am By John Pirman

The Handmades' Tale

Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

11/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Sneak Preview

Homes for the Holidays

11/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 23-29

11/20/2017 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Miracles on 17th Street

11/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Boys and Girls Club Champions for Children Gala

11/20/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Artful Wear

J. McLaughlin Taps Sarasota Magazine Illustrator John Pirman for a Collection of Holiday Tees

2:51pm By Ilene Denton

Shades of Glory

Trend Report: Six Cool Pairs of Sunglasses

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

The Handmades' Tale

Local Makers Find a Market on Etsy

11/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Arts and Crafts

Atomic Holiday Bazaar Returns for Year 12

11/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gift Guide

Seven Perfect Stocking Stuffers for the Beauty Junkie

11/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lost in Lush

Meet Erin Shriver: Artist, Designer and Founder of Textile Company Indigo Palm

11/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Island Time

Your Guide to Sarasota's Barrier Islands

12:09pm By Su Byron

Ask the Expert

Panicked about Picking Paint Colors?

9:49am By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Bird Key Notches a $6 Million Sale

9:48am By Ilene Denton

Interior Design Awards

See the Best Bedroom Entries in Our 2017 Interior Design Awards contest

9:48am By Ilene Denton

Escape to Old Florida

When is a Trailer Worth $300,000? When It Comes With a View and an Iconic Way of Life

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

Homes for the Holidays

11/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Mr. Chatterbox

The Strange Stories of Sarasota's Senior Celebrities

11:11am By Robert Plunket

One Day

A Day in the Life of Cortez Boat Captain Kathe Fannon

10:59am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Segway Tour, Downtown Sarasota

9:19am By John Pirman

From the Editor

From the Editor: That Myakka Magic

8:00am By Pam Daniel

Up, Up and Away

Flyboarding Lets Mere Mortals Soar

8:00am By Hannah Wallace

Standing Their Ground

Florida is Tough Terrain for Gun Control—But Local Activists Keep Trying

8:00am By David Hackett

Travel & Outdoors

Will Travel for Art

Local Arts Groups Offer Cool Cultural Trips

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe