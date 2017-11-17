  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Proceed With Caution

Florida’s I-4 is America’s Deadliest Highway

Between 2011 and 2015, more than 150 people died on the 132-mile interstate between Tampa and Daytona Beach.

By Pam Daniel 11/17/2017 at 11:32am

Shutterstock 28987264 jcpyml

Image: Shutterstock

Ask most people in Sarasota if they’d rather drive south to Naples or north to Orlando, and they’re likely to tell you that driving on I-4 to Orlando is way more stressful. Now we have official confirmation that I-4 is not only stressful—it’s dangerous. GPS tracking company Teletrac Navman just named I-4 “the most dangerous highway in America.” Between 2011 and 2015, more than 150 people died on the 132-mile interstate between Tampa and Daytona Beach. That’s 1.25 fatalities per miles. January was the deadliest month to travel I-4, and a 15-mile stretch from Champions Gate to Sea World was where drivers were most likely to have accidents, according to a follow-up analysis by WFTS-TV.  Two other Florida highways also ranked among the nation’s five deadliest: Highway 192, near Melbourne on the east coast, and I-95 near Jacksonville.

Filed under
transportation, traffic
Show Comments

