Proceed With Caution
Florida’s I-4 is America’s Deadliest Highway
Between 2011 and 2015, more than 150 people died on the 132-mile interstate between Tampa and Daytona Beach.
Ask most people in Sarasota if they’d rather drive south to Naples or north to Orlando, and they’re likely to tell you that driving on I-4 to Orlando is way more stressful. Now we have official confirmation that I-4 is not only stressful—it’s dangerous. GPS tracking company Teletrac Navman just named I-4 “the most dangerous highway in America.” Between 2011 and 2015, more than 150 people died on the 132-mile interstate between Tampa and Daytona Beach. That’s 1.25 fatalities per miles. January was the deadliest month to travel I-4, and a 15-mile stretch from Champions Gate to Sea World was where drivers were most likely to have accidents, according to a follow-up analysis by WFTS-TV. Two other Florida highways also ranked among the nation’s five deadliest: Highway 192, near Melbourne on the east coast, and I-95 near Jacksonville.