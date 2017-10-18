Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 19-25

Nobuntu Image: Courtesy Ringling International Arts Festival

Through Oct. 21

The Ringling International Arts Festival continues through Saturday at the Ringling Museum with dance by Monica Bill Barnes & Company in the Circus Museum Backyard, ensemblenewSRQ in the James Turrell Skyspace, Zimbabwean a cappella quintet Nobuntu (shown here) in the Historic Asolo Theater and lots more.

U.S. Ultimate National Championships

Oct. 19-22

Discs will be flying when more than 1,300 adult amateur disc players converge on the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch for the 2017 U.S. Ultimate National Championships.

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training production of Julius Caesar. Image: Cliff Roles

Oct. 20

If you like your Shakespeare short and snappy, this 45-minute production of Julius Caesar, brought into the 1980s by the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, will be just the ticket. A public performance of the annual touring production that goes to schools across Florida will take place Friday evening at the Glenridge Performing Arts Center (and again Nov. 19 at the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s Bay Preserve). Tickets are on sale here.

Michael Mendez in WBTT's production of In the Heights. Image: Vutti Photography

Oct. 23

Mini-performances by Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe star Michael Mendez, Sailor Circus, the Choral Artists of Sarasota, a scene from Venice Theatre’s Rocky Horror Show, and the bestowing of arts leadership awards to worthy recipients—plus a dessert reception—yes, it’s time once again for the Art and Cultural Alliance’s Celebration of the Arts at the Van Wezel. Free, but a $5 donation is encouraged.

Oct. 21

Sarasota Pride presents Pride Fest 2017 from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at J.D. Hamel Park, with music by the Cheaters, Blue Star Sound and Trans Sister Radio.

Oct. 21

Nathan Benderson Park is the site of this daylong celebration of all things Celtic, with eight bands, a Celtic encampment, dance and athletic demonstrations, a children’s area and traditional foods. Presented by New World Celts, Sarasota chapter.

Selby Gardens Fall Garden Music concerts

Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 12

Music in the Gardens returns under the banyan trees at beautiful Selby Gardens Sunday afternoon, and on Sunday afternoons through Nov. 12. First up, the acoustic folk duo, The Curious Bedfellows. Free with admission to the Gardens. And while you’re there, check out the Orchid Show, going on now through Nov. 26.

Key Chorale Chamber Singers Image: Courtesy Key Chorale

Oct. 22

Something different from Key Chorale’s 28-member chamber ensemble: “American Roots” will include Colonial songs, Appalachian shape note tunes, Shaker melodies and bluegrass-inspired songs by Aaron Copland and more. At Church of the Redeemer.