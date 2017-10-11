  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Feeling Lucky

The Grocery Shopping Landscape is Changing in Sarasota

Chef Judi says Lucky's Market is a welcome addition to Sarasota's growing grocery scene.

By Judi Gallagher 10/11/2017 at 11:33am

Luckys 1 hnwigc

Lucky's made-to-order ramen and sushi station.

Image: Judi Gallagher

Sarasota has welcomed yet another new grocery store to the fold. Lucky's Market's name is auspicious—it is perhaps the best market to open in the region this past year, and we are lucky to have it.

The buzz about this family-owned, privately held market began building when we heard rumors about its lower-priced organic items, a standout fresh produce section (including fresh fruit separated into its own bins for easy access), fresh-squeezed orange juice, exotic items like dragonfruit and aloe leaves, an abundance of fresh pineapples for just $0.77, and (my favorite) honeycrisp apples at the lowest price in town.

Luckys 3 ytf7nh

Lucky's cheese selection.

Image: Judi Gallagher

Speaking of savings, you can stroll over to the cheese section and save a lot more. For example, Gorgonzola and aged cheddar cheeses are cut in smaller portions, meaning that Lucky's can offer them at up to $4 less than Whole Foods, its closest competitor.

The meat counters are impressive, too, with a varied selection of choice beef, marinated steak tips, burgers, meatloaves and roasts. Air-chilled free-range chickens and chicken kabobs looked fresh and reasonably priced.

Luckys 4 rqlwy1

Fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Image: Judi Gallagher

Luckys 2 asgf4y

Lucky's signature roast beef sandwich.

Image: Judi Gallagher

Lucky's also offers a salad bar, olive bar and many hot entree choices.  The deli case, which I tend to avoid at most grocery stores, was stacked with house-roasted, medium-rare roast beeves and pastramis. The roast beef was moist, perfectly cooked and tender. This will be a weekly order for my family, for sure.

Plus: when you walk into the store, you can grab a glass of wine or beer for just $2 or $3, then shop as you sip (there's even a cupholder in the carts). Prices on bottles of wine aren't great, but there's an excellent selection of craft beer both on shelves and on tap.

Truly, Lucky's is an excellent addition to the local grocery scene, and a better choice than Sprouts, which recently opened in South Sarasota. And while I definitely have my favorites—like the frozen dessert and appetizers from Trader Joe's, the bakery at Morton's Market and the retro candy selection at Fresh Market—I'm looking forward to shopping more at Lucky's. After all, as development continues and traffic increases, we'll need even more food choices and tasteful, pre-made meals. 

Welcome to Sarasota, Lucky's.

Filed under
Grocery Stores, Lucky's Market
Show Comments

Related Content

Top shop

A Quick, Handy Guide to the Region's New Grocery Stores

05/08/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Top of the Shops

Four Cool Things About Sarasota's New Lucky's Market

10/10/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Memories

Remembering Downtown Sarasota's Short Stop Market and Deli

08/01/2017 By Rick Morgan Illustrations by Regan Dunnick

Food Lovers' Guide

Niche Markets: Your Best Bets for Global and Local Specialties

10/27/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Feeling Lucky

The Grocery Shopping Landscape is Changing in Sarasota

11:33am By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

OAKtoberfest, Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival and More Local Dining Events

10/10/2017 By Eat Beat Staff

Top of the Shops

Four Cool Things About Sarasota's New Lucky's Market

10/10/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Beer, Bands and BBQ, Taste of UTC and Other Local Dining Events

10/04/2017 By Ella Melzer

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 12-18

3:19pm By Ilene Denton

Trick-or-Treat

Your Guide to Halloween in Sarasota

10/10/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Limelight

Goodwill Community Ambassador of the Year Awards Dinner

10/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Freedom Awards Banquet

10/06/2017 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Oct. 5-11

10/05/2017 By Ilene Denton

Entertainment

Siesta Key Reality TV Show Extended

10/03/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

The Good, the Bad and the Clumpy

How To: Transition from Lash Extensions to Mascara

3:17pm By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Nail Guru Tom Tolliver Shares His Skincare Routine

10/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Natural Beauty

Do Non-Toxic Skincare Products Actually Work?

10/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

This Weekend's Best Shopping Sales

09/29/2017 By Stephanie Isaac

Heat Index

How to Get the Bohemian Look in Your Home and in Your Wardrobe

09/27/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Mutt-opia

Four Must-Have Gifts for Your Dog

09/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Americana Style in Southside Village

10/06/2017 By Robert Plunket

State of Sunshine

Lakewood Ranch’s First All-Solar Community Debuts

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Selby Gardens Goes Elemental for its Newest Orchid Show

10/04/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

September’s Highest Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

10/03/2017 By Ilene Denton

One Cool Pool

A New Anna Maria Home Makes a Splash

09/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Out of Sight

What Happened to the Idea of Affordable Downtown Housing?

09/27/2017 By Susan Burns

News & City Life

Storm Watch

Keep Your Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico This Weekend

10/04/2017 By Megan McDonald

Honk!

Five Migraine Inducing Intersections—and What to Do About Them

09/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sunshine Memories

Vintage Sarasota: A Walk Down Main Street

09/28/2017 By Ella Melzer

Charting the Charters

Essential Info About Sarasota County's 11 Charter Schools

09/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Forest

Rolf Hanson Starts Sarasota County Schools' First Sustainable Food Forest

09/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

Road Warrior

When Should a Senior Citizen Stop Driving?

09/27/2017 By Robert Bowden

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Hurricane Babies

What it Was Like to Work the Mother-Baby Unit During the Hurricane

09/15/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Irma

Suncoast Blood Bank Needs Donations

09/13/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe