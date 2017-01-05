What I Wear to Work: Feld Entertainment's Sabrina Cullen

Newly engaged, this sweet and stylish Sarasota native juggles PR for the big top, traveling and her passion for repurposing chic furniture. We applaud her classic but fashion-forward style with a hint of comfort.

WHO: Sabrina Cullen, 31, national public relations manager for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at Feld Entertainment.

WHAT I DO: I facilitate all of our national media for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey brand at Feld Entertainment, which also produces touring shows like Disney On Ice, Disney Live, Monster Jam, Arenacross and Supercoss. Later this year, we are adding Sesame Street Live.

My job is organized-chaos, and every day is different, which is what I love most about PR. If we have a circus show rehearsing in one of our global headquarters’ studio halls, I am running around learning about the new performers and watch the show in development. I also work with our artists when they are in media training, pitch and facilitate national media interviews for the two touring shows, and oversee PR events in the 90 cities the shows visit each year. When the shows are out on the road, I’m traveling quite a bit to cities like Los Angeles, New York and Chicago to set up and facilitate interviews in studios and arenas around the U.S. with various national media outlets like James Corden, Steve Harvey and The New York Times.

FAVORITE ASPECT ABOUT YOUR JOB: We always have a lot of fun things happening at Feld Entertainment, and it is not your typical corporate office environment. On any given day, I could be in our costume warehouse getting a sneak peek of the newest designs, watching an employee rehearsal of a show in development or hearing our Feld Motor Sports department running and testing the Monster Trucks after they have been overhauled at our facility.

I have days where we are presenting or in meetings, and I am more dressed up and usually in dress or a pencil skirt with stilettos. Then I have days where I’m running around the building--which is the third largest in the state of Florida--and I’m in ankle boots or fun sneakers, and skinny jeans with a T-shirt and blazer.

CURRENT FAVORITE TREND? Right now, I really love clothing with different textures like velvet, leather and suede. One of my favorite items is a pair of black suede Steve Madden lace-up booties that I found at Saks Off 5th, which I frequent since our offices are near the Ellenton outlets and there's great deals on designer items. I was also on the hunt for a burgundy velvet blazer this season, which is another favorite trend of mine, which I found on nordstrom.com.

MY STYLE: It’s fashion-forward with a hint of classic and a sense of comfort. My closet is full of the basics in black or neutral tones, with pops of flair like fringe, feathers or studs. I also tend to wear all black with a pop of color or one trendy item that makes an outfit stand out.

HOW HAS YOUR STYLE EVOLVED? I make sure I really love a piece now before I buy it. When I was younger, I shopped without a purpose and would buy items just to get them--and typically would only wear them once. Today, I look for more tailored pieces that are versatile. I'm also more about comfort these days. If I can’t move in something or question the fit, I don’t buy it--especially shoes since I’m always on the go and must be able to wear them [comfortably] all day.

FAVORITE DESIGNERS: For jeans, Paige Denim is my go-to brand. I love to shop at Zara for the “trendy” items in my wardrobe and local boutiques like Malibu Fox and Shore. For handbags, I like Gucci and Tory Burch. I’m a big fan of Stella & Dot jewelry, and for makeup, I only use MAC and Chanel.

WHOSE STYLE INSPIRES YOU? I find myself pausing on Olivia Palermo, Morgan Stewart, Rachel Zoe and Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram feeds the most for style inspiration.

STYLE MANTRA: Don’t overdo it. I also like this quote by Rachel Zoe: “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.”

MY GO-TO ITEMS: Paige Verdugo skinny ankle jeans, booties, a tee and chic jacket. I wear a lot of lululemon on the weekends and around the house.

MOST PRIZED POSSESSION: My engagement ring is now my most prized possession. I got engaged last spring, and always loved the look of three stacked diamond bands. The look fits my style, and to me, it is timeless and simple, still with a lot sparkle. My fiancée found exactly what I envisioned and put a lot of thought into the whole proposal.

FOR A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN: I like to wear fashion-forward items that are a little more flashy and fun for a night out on the town. I like unique blazers, tops or jackets that have one fun element like studs, feathers, fringe or leather. And, of course, a great pair of heels is a must. You can find me anywhere that serves champagne in town or a great handcrafted cocktail, like Louies Modern.

Sabrina is wearing coated pants by Paige Denim, a Theory tank, Adrienne Vittadini sleeveless cardigan, bracelets and earrings by Stella & Dot and French Connection from Saks Off 5th, a custom-made engagement ring from Diamond Vault and MAC lip stick in Mehr.

Similar Styles | Pants: here, here, here or here | Cardigan: here, here or here | Tank: here or here | Bracelets: here and here | Earrings: here | Heels: here or here | Lip color: here

A Florida native, Alicia King Robinson is the director of public relations at Sarasota-based ThreeSixOh Public Relations and the blogger behind New Version of You. Her love of fashion and eye for stylish living began at an early age. Meant to inspire, she explores fashion and the evolution and ever-changing versions of ourselves with style-inspired content.