  1. Blogs
  2. A&E Insider

A Peek Inside

New Ringling College of Art and Design Library Celebrates Opening

The 46,000-square-foot building houses everything from books to films and video games.

By Kay Kipling 1/26/2017 at 10:06am

Img 1483 ihc1w9

A terrace of the new Alfred R. Goldstein Library. Photo by Kay Kipling

 

The Ringling College of Art and Design officially opened and dedicated its new Alfred R. Goldstein Library on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with celebratory words from those most responsible for its creation on the campus, followed by tours of the three-story, state-of-the-art building, which students have already been using for about two weeks.

The 46,000-square-foot building more than quadruples the space of the previous Verman Kimbrough Library (that building will be “repurposed,” according to college president Larry Thompson). It houses approximately 75,000 items, from books and periodicals to films and video games, offers 10 group study/meeting rooms and four terraces overlooking the campus and beyond, two learning commons/computer labs, a number of “quiet and collaborative” spaces, furniture showpieces that include work of designers such as Gehry and Eames, and a mural (Momentum, by Ringling alum Julie Kanapaux) that spreads across all three floors.

Img 1485 xk1vxu

Part of the Momentum mural by Julie Kanapaux. Photo by Kay Kipling

 

After those speeches, from Thompson, board chair Dean Eisner, director of library services Kristina Keogh, former director (and instigator of the new library, more than a decade ago) Kathleen List, architect Angela E. Watson, Willis Smith Construction president David Sessions, and trustees Carolyn Johnson and Isabel Norton--and praise for the library’s namesake, Alfred R. Goldstein, who sat in the audience--the ribbon was cut and guests poured into the building to check it out.

Img 1474 vphxem

The ribbon cutting, with Ringling College president Larry Thompson flanked by Alfred R. Goldstein and board chair Dean Eisner. Photo by Kay Kipling

 

The new library will feature 24-hour access for faculty, staff and students; and, interestingly, the floors are intended to be quieter the higher you go.

Here are a few photos of the event and the library.

Img 1477 b6bzzp

Climbing the stairway. Photo by Kay Kipling

Libraryaerialbyjimmyscottjr. 1 yyxvbh

An aerial view of the new library building. Courtesy photo

Img 1488 gowxlt

An overview. Photo by Kay Kipling

Img 1471 rkthwp

A shot of the signage. Photo by Kay Kipling

Img 1479 v4nzhf

Some of the stacks and shelves. Photo by Kay Kipling

Img 1489 acm0de

Another view of the interior. Photo by Kay Kipling

 

 

Filed under
New Library, Alfred R. Goldstein, ringling college
Show Comments

Related Content

Town Hall

Retired Four-Star Gen. David Petraeus Speaks in Sarasota

03/16/2016 By Ilene Denton

Undressed

The Ringling's Exposure: Naked Before the Lens Showcases the Human Body (NSFW)

06/15/2016 By Megan McDonald

Article

Michael Eisner Opens 2016 Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series

01/20/2016 By Susan Burns

On View

"Cirque / Cyrk / Cirkus: Circus Posters Across Europe" Opens at The Ringling

03/09/2016 By Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: CPK's Socialite Cosmo

01/25/2017 By Hannah Wallace

The Land

Cleveland-Themed Eatery Plans April Opening

01/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

01/25/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Weekly Planner

New Restaurant Openings, a Blues Festival, and a Michael's On East Wine Tasting

01/25/2017 By Riley Board

Taste Test

Dining Our Way Around St. Armands

01/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

High Steaks

Prime Serious Steakhouse Opens at Sarasota Square Mall

01/23/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

A Peek Inside

New Ringling College of Art and Design Library Celebrates Opening

10:06am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

01/24/2017 By Ilene Denton

New Era

In Sarasota, Dick Cheney Talks Trump, Iraq, Women's March

01/23/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Limelight

Sarasota Opera Gala

01/23/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's The Originalist

01/23/2017 By Kay Kipling Photography by Gary W. Sweetman

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

01/20/2017 Photography by Cliff Roles

Fashion & Shopping

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Together at Last

Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week

01/20/2017 By Staff

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

Professional Pampering

A Brightening Facial is Exactly What You Need to Begin 2017

01/09/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

Our Favorite Fashion and Beauty Trends for the New Year

01/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside This French and Fabulous Siesta Key Home

01/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

Designer Showhouse 2017

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Set for Jan. 22-Feb. 19

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Architecture for Everyone

Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

01/12/2017 By Staff

On the Homefront

New Models in Boca Royale, Blu Harbor Planned for South Manatee County, a Talk with Fallingwater Director and More

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Condo Sells in 27 Days for $5.25 Million

01/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

5 Eclectic Finds from Pansy Bayou’s Ellen Hanson

01/12/2017 With Ellen Hanson

News & Profiles

New Era

In Sarasota, Dick Cheney Talks Trump, Iraq, Women's March

01/23/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Grab a Sign

Protesters Ready to Hit the Streets in D.C. and Here in Sarasota

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Walk This Way

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton Ranks No. 10 in the Country for Pedestrian Danger

01/11/2017 By Jasmine Respess

100 Years of History

Listen to These Historical Recordings

01/04/2017

Feed Your Head

Wise Up: A Guide to Sarasota's Continuing Education Classes

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Master Teachers

These 3 Teachers are Molding Local Minds

12/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Take a Trip to Seminole County

01/25/2017 By Robin Draper

Authentic Florida

Two Authentic Florida Festivals Celebrate Kumquats and Birds

01/09/2017 By Robin Draper

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Weddings

Wedding Bells

Preview Camilyn Beth's New Bridesmaid Collection

01/20/2017 By Megan McDonald Photography by Shannon Kirsten Couch

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & Profiles
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • 941CEO