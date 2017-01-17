  1. Blogs
Cocktail of the Week: Rusty Bucket's Ginger Citrus Bourbon

This seasonal selection features an exclusive Woodford blend.

By Hannah Wallace 1/17/2017 at 2:31pm

Rusty bucket bourbon zj7abt

This week: The Ginger Citrus Bourbon at the Rusty Bucket

The drink: A private bourbon blend made by the Bucket's beverage director in partnership with Woodford Reserve (cleverly titled "Gary's Blend No. 10), along with house-mulled wine, fresh citrus and apple bitters. The sweet-tart pop at the beginning settles into all of the spiciness of the mulled wine and bourbon, cinnamon and peppery flavors bolstered by the ginger. A "Christmas in Florida" kind of cocktail, which makes sense since it's currently the featured seasonal specialty; try it now before a new creation supplants it in the spring.

The bar: Lovely neighborhood character, especially considering the newness of that whole UTC-adjacent area. Horseshoe bar and high-tops, dark wood and walls--sports bar chic.

Other notable potables: A handful of vodka-centric inventions, plus house-infused pineapple vodka or rum, and handcrafted sangria.

Rusty Bucket
