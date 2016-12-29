  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Time Capsule

A 1970s Bird Key Home Defines Vintage Glamour

Just look at that wallpaper.

By Rober Plunket 12/29/2016 at 3:38pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

554 s spoonbill dr bird key fl print 022 64 dsc06925editedit 4200x2806 300dpi zdwaph

Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

This magnificently dated Bird Key home is having a moment. It’s been written up in the Herald-Tribune and every decorator in town wants to come over and take a look. Photographers beg to document it for posterity.

And everybody’s scheming to get the doorknobs.

Its importance? This house marks the moment Sarasota became glamorous. Before then, most homes here were simple and beachy, or copies of suburban architecture from up North. But soon after Bird Key was created by dredging and filling, we took our design cues from Palm Beach and Beverly Hills. Everything was new, well-manicured, bright and tropical, with palm trees and yachts in the background.

554 s spoonbill dr bird key fl print 013 63 dsc06943edit 4200x2806 300dpi gsoqka

Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

The home on Spoonbill has been in the same family since it was built back in 1974. The family is Swiss and has used the place as a multi-generation vacation retreat. Yes, they’ve considered updating many times but always decided they love it the way it is.

The result is a time capsule of vintage elegance. Most striking is the wallpaper. Every room has some, and every room’s is different. The living room has a wild Persian bird motif on a foil background, the kitchen has Pop Art flowers, and each bedroom has it own color and pattern. The designs are large, vivid and, by today’s standard’s, very brightly colored.

The home was designed by Ruth Richmond, the pioneer builder whose specialty was suburban homes for middle-class retirees. Here, with a big budget and choice piece of land, she delivers what may well be her masterpiece. It’s not innovative and it’s not architecturally grand, but it is supremely comfortable, a perfect family home with lots of room and an enormous gabled lanai and pool.

554 s spoonbill dr bird key fl print 019 82 dsc06907editedit 4200x2806 300dpi lrdcwo

Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Her beautiful custom bathrooms are all still intact, with their mosaic work and the then-ultra-chic marbled Formica countertops. And yes, her famous doorknobs and drawer pulls are here, in enormous numbers.

But much credit must go to decorator Jim Archibald, who took the Richmond design and went delightfully crazy with the place. Totally missing is the discreet modernism of the Sarasota School of Architecture. Archibald gives us patterns, embellishments and ornamentation. It’s highly artificial—but then so is Versailles.

In the Herald-Tribune, Marsha Fottler suggested a tour of the place would be a treat for the Sarasota design community. I heartily agree. As far as decorating goes, it’s a local landmark. And it looks like it won’t be around forever. The family is putting it on the market. The extraordinary price of $4,395,000 is not due to the wallpaper, alas. It happens to sit on one of the best lots on Bird Key, with over half an acre of land and 233 feet of seawall.

554 s spoonbill dr bird key fl print 001 36 dji 0995edit2 3992x2661 300dpi rck3ns

Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

As our theoretical tour is winding down, you will be shown the garage, in which sits, in solitary splendor, a wonderful surprise—a pristine circa 1980 white Cadillac. It’s the perfect car for this Bird Key beauty, a moment frozen in time and a precursor of what Sarasota was to become.

For more information about 554 S. Spoonbill Drive, call Lynne Koy of Coldwell Banker at (941) 544-5117.

Filed under
Bird Key, Ruth Richmond
Show Comments

Related Content

Door Candy

Doorknobs by Sarasota Design Pioneer Ruth Richmond are Hot Collectibles

09/22/2016 By Robert Plunket

Article

Photo of the Week: Ringling Bridge at dusk

07/24/2014 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside the Most Expensive Home in Town

09/23/2016 By Robert Plunket

Door Candy

Doorknobs by Sarasota Design Pioneer Ruth Richmond are Hot Collectibles

09/22/2016 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/28/2016 By Eat Beat Team

10 Bucks or Less

5 Fantastic Frugal Food Finds

12/28/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spirits of Sarasota

Our Top 5 Cocktails of 2016

12/27/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Party Time

How to Choose the Perfect Bubbly for Your Holiday Party

12/27/2016 By Megan McDonald

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea

12/21/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

One Day

One Day On the Set of Justin Long's New Comedy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levy-Baker Photography by Robert Castro

Cultural Pas de Deux

International Talent Meets Cuban Technique at the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School

12/29/2016 By Sylvia Whitman

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of 100 Years of History

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Review

Review: FSU/Asolo Conservatory's A View from the Bridge

12/29/2016 By Kay Kipling Photography by Courtesy FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

12/29/2016 Photography by Ilene Denton

Looking Back

Our Top 8 Photos of 2016

12/29/2016 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

Weekly Planner

Atomic Holiday Bazaar, Blush Bridal's Holiday Sparkle Sale, and More Local Shopping Events

12/09/2016 By Lana Allen

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: David Wyant of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

12/09/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Time Capsule

A 1970s Bird Key Home Defines Vintage Glamour

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Shine On

7 High-Gloss Local Finds, from Fashion to Home Decor

12/29/2016 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

On the Homefront

Interior Design Trends for 2017

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Awards

A Modern Phillippi Creek Private Home Wins Accolades

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

12/19/2016 By Robert Plunket

News & Profiles

Land That They Love

Boca Grande Residents Buy Their Own Nature Preserve

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

From the Editor

Behind the Scenes of 100 Years of History

12/29/2016 By Pam Daniel

Sunshine Memories

We're Still Living in Paradise

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

Sarasota's Famous Faces

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

We've Always Been Driven by the Arts

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

We Were Always Working and Building

12/28/2016

Travel & Outdoors

Mr. Chatterbox

Journey Into Bone Valley

12/29/2016 By Rober Plunket

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Fall Getaways

History Buffs Will Savor a Trip to Charlottesville, Virginia

09/28/2016 By Kay Kipling

Health & Fitness

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (and Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pot Pioneer

Alice O'Leary-Randall Crusades for Medical Marijuana

12/29/2016 By Robert Bowden

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)