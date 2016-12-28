  1. Health & Fitness

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

Consider these 5 fitness buffs inspiration for your New Year's resolutions.

By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks 12/28/2016 at 4:11pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Aaron 030 bw pnrrwl

 Aaron Jaco

Uppercut Boxing & Fitness

"Boxing is not just about aggression; in fact, the guys who can stay the calmest and coolest in the ring are usually the ones who win."

"You don't come to the gym and just punch bags. You're going to do a variety of things to get your body in shape. There are jump ropes, rowing machines, everything you see at other gyms. It's the greatest way to cross train."

"I love boxing because it's such a good discipline. It's not just for your physical appearance. Your brain functions better; your stress level is so much better. boxing is great for the mind."

Won 100 bw cj5t2d

Won Huh 

Fitness trainer, Sarasota Family YMCA 

“You’re never too old for fitness training. I’m 62. I don’t feel like a 25-year-old anymore, [so] now I’m training smart with a more realistic exercise program. I used to compete, but I’m competing with myself right now. I’m not looking to look better than somebody. It’s for me.”

“Most of my clients are 45 to 75 and 80 years old, and I’ve been training many of them for 10 or 15 years. I know their bodies. When I train clients over 65, I tell them I want to reach as high as you can go without injury.”

“Ideally, you should do weight training and cardio exercise three times a week, and three or four times a week cardiovascular exercise on the elliptical or treadmill.”

Kelli 059 bw p348i8

Kelli Jaco

Yoga instructor, Soul Yoga Sanctuary

“I’ve been a lifelong athlete—I swam in college—and yoga was the place that helped to heal me between training sessions. I don’t feel any better than when I leave a yoga class.”

“I teach a power yoga, also called Vinyasa. It warms the body; you tend to sweat a lot. It’s athletic. You’re not only getting nice, deep stretches but you’re also working your core and your shoulders and your strength.”

“I offer my students a balance between the emotional, mental, spiritual side of yoga and the physical side. They have one hour to do something in their day; I want them to get as much as they can from it.”

“My advice to newbies is to check your ego at the yoga door. Be grateful for what your body can do today. It’s a lifelong journey, and there is no ‘yoga winner.’”

Chaz 036 bw wvpsmh

Chaz Glunk

Instructor, Pure Barre

“Pure Barre creates a long, lean ballet dancer body with great flexibility, without having to be a ballet dancer.”

“Be ready to work deceivingly hard. The movements are small but that doesn’t mean you’re not trying hard; it takes more energy to move smaller. It’s very similar to Pilates in that the focus is on core work and how the core is really the truth to how strong we are.”

“It’s very hard on your muscles but very easy on the joints; if you can hold onto a barre, you can do Pure Barre. Some of our clients are in their 80s and still going strong. In one recent class, I had a grandmother, a mother and a daughter all doing the same workout.”

Key 025 bw h3oe43

Key Fitch

Personal trainer, Key 2 Life Training Studio 

“Ours is a female-only gym. There’s a certain level of comfort when it’s all females; they don’t worry about people looking at them. We do a lot of bonding.”

“History tells us that weight training is not good for women, that it makes them bulky, but it’s quite the opposite. Studies show that weight training is the only way to retain mass and muscle weight, and the only way to affect your metabolism long-term after you stop working out.”

“It’s amazing how a woman’s attitude can change in six months if she’s consistent. I tell my new clients that everybody here had a starting point; everybody here was where you were at one time.”

Filed under
Kelli Jaco, Chaz Glunk, Key Fitch, Won Huh, Aaron Jaco
Show Comments

Related Content

Neighborhood Snapshots

What to Do in Siesta Key Village

11/30/2016 Photography by Su Byron

The Sound and the Fury

Sand Storm

06/22/2016 By Tom Bayles

Fare Game

A Night in the Life of a Siesta Key Pedicab Driver

04/01/2016 By Isaac Eger

Real Estate Junkie

Step Inside the Most Expensive Home in Town

09/23/2016 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/28/2016 By Eat Beat Team

10 Bucks or Less

5 Fantastic Frugal Food Finds

12/28/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spirits of Sarasota

Our Top 5 Cocktails of 2016

12/27/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Party Time

How to Choose the Perfect Bubbly for Your Holiday Party

12/27/2016 By Megan McDonald

Spirits of Sarasota

Cocktail of the Week: The Holiday Inn Iced Tea

12/21/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Eat This Now

Where and What to Eat This Week

12/21/2016 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Upcoming Events

A Designer Showhouse, Sarasota’s “Skyscrapers,” Architecture in the Public Realm and a Film on Post-WWII British Designers

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Sunshine Memories

Sarasota's Famous Faces

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

We've Always Been Driven by the Arts

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

The Circus Made Us Famous

12/28/2016

New Year’s Eve Planner

Six Spectacular Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

12/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Dec. 22-28

12/21/2016 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: INfluence Style's Liz Jones

12/20/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

Holiday Gift Guide

44 Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/20/2016 By Heather Dunhill and Alicia King Robinson Photography by Matthew Holler

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

Weekly Planner

Atomic Holiday Bazaar, Blush Bridal's Holiday Sparkle Sale, and More Local Shopping Events

12/09/2016 By Lana Allen

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: David Wyant of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

12/09/2016 By Alicia King Robinson

What I’m Crushing On

Five Contemporary Finds from Svetka Popov of Soft Square

12/02/2016 With Svetka Popov

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Intriguing Design Trends for the New Year from Carrie Riley

12/28/2016 With Carrie Riley

On the Homefront

Interior Design Trends for 2017

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Awards

A Modern Phillippi Creek Private Home Wins Accolades

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home

12/19/2016 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Bright Lighting Ideas from LyteWorks’ Joanne Bradshaw

12/13/2016 With Joanne Bradshaw

On the Homefront

Rare Siesta Key Beachfront Parcel Comes on the Market

12/13/2016 By Ilene Denton

News & Profiles

Sunshine Memories

We're Still Living in Paradise

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

Sarasota's Famous Faces

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

We've Always Been Driven by the Arts

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

We Were Always Working and Building

12/28/2016

Sunshine Memories

Life Wasn't Easy for Sarasota's Early Pioneers

12/28/2016 Edited by Kay Kipling and Bob Plunket

Sunshine Memories

The Circus Made Us Famous

12/28/2016

Travel & Outdoors

Authentic Florida

Where and How to Observe Manatees in the Wild

11/17/2016 By Robin Draper

Spa Life

Day Trip: A Weekend at Innisbrook Resort and Spa

11/02/2016 By Judi Gallagher

Happy Days

What It’s Like to Live in the Happiest Place on Earth

10/20/2016 By Megan McDonald

Set Sail

Return to Havana

09/28/2016 By Phillippe Diederich

Fall Getaways

History Buffs Will Savor a Trip to Charlottesville, Virginia

09/28/2016 By Kay Kipling

Fall Getaways

Get Crafty in Spruce Pine, North Carolina

09/28/2016 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Bodies of Work

Super-Fit Local Trainers Show Us Why Their Routines Work

12/28/2016 By Ilene Denton Photography by Barbara Banks

Tanked

What It's Like in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

11/30/2016 By Isaac Eger

My World

Community AIDS Network Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

10/26/2016 With Scott George

Wrap Star

Wrapped in Love Offers Comfort to Cancer Patients

10/11/2016 By Lana Allen

Just a Little Pin Prick

An Expert Weighs In: Get Your Flu Shot (Really)

10/07/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Om

Pineapple Yoga Studio Opens in Burns Court

09/30/2016 By Lana Allen

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Julie Sementa Tie the Knot at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

09/29/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

John and Lauren Wohlwend Say "I Do" at The Ritz-Carlton

09/21/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Chris and Heather Catarzi Celebrate Their Wedding Day at Southern Oaks

09/12/2016 By Felicity Warner

Their Sarasota Wedding

Cody and Candy Tie the Knot at The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club

06/08/2016 By Felicity Warner

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)